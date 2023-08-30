Administrators give start-of year reports

With no action items on the agenda other than the consent agenda list, much of the time in a 40-minute regular meeting of the Monticello School Board Aug. 28 was devoted to reports by the building principals, curriculum director and superintendent.

In most cases, discussion centered around the first three days of the new school year, which began Aug. 23 with high heat indexes causing the elementary schools to close at noon.

Elementary principal Denny Folken praised the district’s new policy of letting students out at noon, rather than the traditional 1 p.m.

“I thought that was a good change that we made this year,” Folken said. “Our pickup was better, which left us (better able) to take care of the kids who could not be picked up. We had enough space for them in those classrooms that do have air conditioning.”

Middle school principal Todd Werner reported on early attendance trends in his building.

“Right now we’ve got over 35 new students to the district in the middle school alone,” Werner said, cautioning that those numbers won’t be finalized until the official count is made and submitted. “Hopefully that’s a positive thing for the district, to see some growth.”

High school principal Nick Schauf discussed the high school’s District Career and Academic Planning (DCAP) program.

Among the components involved with that, he said, include financial literacy fair, a work-based learning connection and mock interviews, job shadows and internships, speakers, tours, and more.

Curriculum director Robyn Ponder praised the district’s effort to fill its vacant teaching positions as early as possible this past spring and summer.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, that hiring them early was great; we hired some really good teachers,” Ponder said. “It’s exciting to see them get started.”

Superintendent Brian Jaeger said that within Jones County (not just Monticello), there were 111 families that applied for the new Education Savings Accounts, an initiative from Gov. Kim Reynolds that helps families cover tuition and other costs associated with attending private schools.

In other board business:

As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the following personnel items:

Resignation – Todd Norton as eighth-grade English teacher.

Appointments – Tina Mowrey as sign language interpreter, Gabrielle Milroy as Panther Academy Associate, and Abby Moneypenny as special education child specific associate at Carpenter.

Transfer – Katherine Christiansen, an involuntary transfer from sixth-grade English teacher to eighth-grade English teacher.