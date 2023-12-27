AEAs, taxes brought up in shortened legislative forum

One of the most talked-about Iowa governmental issues in recent weeks was one of the least talked-about at the Monticello School Board's Legislative forum Dec. 20.

That's because the topic – Gov. Kim Reynolds' recent call for a review of the state’s Area Education Agencies (AEAs) – was brought up by Sen. Carrie Koelker just moments before the three legislators in attendance had to leave for another speaking event.

“The information that we’re tearing down the AEAs is incorrect,” Koelker said. “So I just wanted to clarify that.

“We are just looking at them as a whole. It’s pretty administration-heavy, I’m not going to lie. We’ve got AEA directors making $400,000, on state taxpayers’ dollars.”

A look at Iowa Department of Education salary figures of AEA chief administrators for the last school year actually shows the highest salary and benefits at $337,286, and a state average of $309,667.

Questioned about that Thursday, Koelker replied, “It’s my understanding that they also receive bonuses and incentives. Nonetheless, a lot of bloat in administration could be spent on resources and services versus administration, with the additional funds we have provided.”

The forum, which also included State Reps. Steve Bradley and Cindy Golding, was designed to have Superintendent Brian Jaeger and school board members ask questions for the majority of the time, and visitors to the meeting take up the rest of the time with their questions. But the dozen or so who attended didn’t get that chance before the 40-minute event ended.

Topics that were covered included lowering of taxes, flexibility in school funding, providing funding numbers to school districts early in the upcoming session, and more.

Board member Tony Amsler asked what legislators’ goals are for improving public education.

Golding responded: “I’d like to see the focus on academics, and less on the social issues. In the schools in my district, they are truly focusing on work skills and academics, and I’d like to see us enhance that as best we can.”

Both Koelker and Bradley brought up the concept of bringing non-traditional teachers into the classroom to help combat teacher shortages across the state.

“We’ve talked about, if you’re a retired banker, how come you couldn’t come in and teach accounting?” Koelker asked.

“I think we all have some positives,” Bradley said. “We all have this little world that we’re good at, and we can teach that to our kids.”

Board member Mark Rieken thanked the legislators for their work on lowering taxes, and urged them to continue that work.

“Property taxes are difficult,” Rieken said. “And we’re hit with all these (other) taxes, sales tax, income tax; I’d love to see one tax go away.”

“It’s no secret to any Iowan that we’ve started working on tax reform,” Koelker said. “We’re in the top 10 for tax burden in the United States. That’s terrible for Iowa.

“We’re looking at this very cautiously. But you will definitely see us going back after taxes this year.”

Jaeger asked the legislators to proceed with caution regarding tax cuts.

“I urge you to approach this with surgical precision,” Jaeger said. “Because if you go after it with a meat cleaver, we might have unintended consequences.

“I urge to you consider public entities like the school districts. We are all run on taxes. I know it’s the biggest part of the pie, but it makes a difference to our communities, to our kids, and to our staff.”