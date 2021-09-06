After 14 months, Starlighters debuts ‘21 season this weekend

This weekend, after well over a year, Starlighters II Theatre is opening its doors to the public to see its first production of the 2021 season in-person!

The 2021 season line-up is actually a slate of shows that were supposed to take place in 2020. But, like everything else, the pandemic kept that from happening. So, the shows were moved into 2021.

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” was two weeks away from its debut when everything shut down in March 2020. At that time, the show had a full cast.

Then, in late-March of this year, Director Aimee Jones picked back up with the show and began re-casting after several actors had to step away for various reasons.

Jones is assisted in her directing by Nancy Collell.

“It’s very exciting and nerve-racking,” Jones said of directing the first show of the returning season.

When the cast did return, at first it was just the new cast members rehearsing together, about a dozen people. It wasn’t until about a month later that the entire cast was able to rehearse as one. The full cast includes roughly 17 actors.

“We wanted to give people time to get vaccinated,” explained Jones of making everyone feel comfortable.

Some members of the cast are new Starlighters Theatre; some have not been on stage since high school. Jones said some community theaters have not opened up yet, and stage actors are looking for opportunities any place they can get them.

“One cast member moved here from Des Moines during COVID,” Jones said. “They’ve been waiting for the theater to open.”

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” takes place in the mid-1960s. Jones said the plot involves scandal and greed. It’s about a businessman who goes from nothing to rising to the top ranks to become somebody in life, and will do just about anything to make that happen.

The show really is a family affair for Jones. Due to not being able to cast a minor role, Jones appears on stage herself.

“I thought we could move on without casting the role, but it’s in a dancing scene and I would have to change the choreography for everyone,” explained Jones.

Her fiancé, Steve Clemmons, is the lead actor. Her mom, Diana Jones, and brother, Nick Jones, also appear in the show.

“My brother has never been on stage before,” shared Jones. “And now I’m asking him, why did you not do this sooner? He’s been very dedicated.”

Of returning to the Starlighters’ stage, Jones said feels bittersweet after more than a year away.

“I’ve spent over 14 months working on this show,” she said. “I have a dedicated cast who’s been willing to stick with me through so many hardships.”

A typical Starlighters’ production might ask its cast to give up four to six weeks of their lives. The original “How to Succeed” cast members have been hanging on for 14 months.

Jones said throughout the hiatus, those original cast members continued to memorize and brush up on their lines.

As for why she chose this particular musical to direct, Jones fell in love with the show back when she was in high school. She loves the time period and costumes, too.

As with some shows, some modifications have to happen for whatever reason. Jones said she does not believe in that one bit.

“This show makes you reflect on how women were treated in the workplace,” she said. “It reflects on how far we’ve come as a society, and the fact that we can do better.”

So far, ticket sales for “How to Succeed” have succeeded everyone’s expectations. Within the last two weekends, 175 tickets were sold for the six production dates, or 13 percent of the total sales. Tickets are available at the box office or online.

Starlighters continues to implement some public health measures. Normally the facility holds an audience of 140. For “How to Succeed,” they’re only allowing 120. Masks will be recommended, but not required.

“What applies to this show may not apply to the rest of the season,” notes Jones. “We need to feel out the audience to see what their comfort level is.”

Social distancing will also be practiced. Only general admission tickets will be sold; patrons cannot pick their preferred seating. Refreshments will also not be offered during admission.

For those with more than four people attending, or those requiring special handicapped accommodations, you are encouraged to call Starlighters to make special arrangements.

Jones said now is the time for everyone to come together to support the arts, which were greatly impacted during COVID.

“It’ll be an entertaining time,” she said of taking a break from the mundane. “This is something special to be a part of.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting starlighters.org or calling 319-462-4793.