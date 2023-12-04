After 86 years, REM Electric to close down

After 86 years in business in Monticello, REM Electric will shut its doors on April 30.

Owner Jared Lasley made the surprise announcement on Monday, April 3.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances that have plagued my industry for years and only accelerated due to the impacts the COVID mess has caused, I have made the difficult decision to close all aspects of REM Electric permanently,” he stated on social media. “This decision has weighed very heavily on me for a long time, but it is what is best for me and my family into the future.”

REM Electric was started in 1937 by Rudy Monk. Its first location was in the back of McNeill Hardware. Rudy joined the Navy, serving in WWII. When he returned to Monticello, he built the present-day building at 324 E. First St. in 1946.

In 1996, Rudy’s son, Randy Monk, took over ownership, though he worked for his father for many years. Monk worked his way through the ranks of the business since he was 10 years old.

“This business wasn’t just handed to me,” he said of starting out sweeping the floors.

In an Oct. 10, 2012 article in the Monticello Express, when REM celebrated its 75th year in business, Monk remarked about his father being a pioneer in the electric business.

Monk also served in the Navy during Vietnam. As luck would have it, he worked as an electrician during his time in the service.

“It just came natural to me,” Monk was quoted as saying in 2012. “I’ve been doing it forever.”

Over the years, REM sold kitchen and laundry appliances and TVs. The employees were also licensed electricians, contracting with area industries, commercial construction projects, and residential projects.

Early on, Monk’s father also sold record players, phonographs, and console radios.

In March 2015, Lasley took over ownership as Monk looked to step down after 20 years as owner.

“I brought the business into the turn of the century for my dad,” Monk said during a 2015 interview with the Express.

Lasley, a Licensed master electrician, was the perfect fit to carry on REM’s presence in the Monticello community.

Ironically, Lasley worked for REM back in 1998 while in high school as an apprentice electrician.

“This place has been a staple in the community,” Lasley remarked as he took over. “I know I have some big shoes to fill.”

When meeting with his business and financial advisors, Lasley admitted he also spoke with Monk about his decision to shut down the business.

“Randy was involved in the decision-making. He understood. He’s been an advisor in the background since day one; always checking in. His family’s name is on the front of this building. He’s known the challenges I’ve been facing all along. He was very understanding.”

With REM closing, all inventory and merchandise will be discounted. In addition, their contract work will also cease.

“All pending customers are being notified of their options,” Lasley said of those who had not signed contracts.

Other than Lasley, he currently had two other employees. He admitted it was hard telling his employees…

“I have very loyal, dedicated employees. It’s hard to not get emotional. I’m attached to this place. I’ve put so much time, effort and money into it. Unfortunately, closing is the best option. This decision was mine with advice from all of my business advisors.”

Lasley said no one in a small town like Monticello wants to see any business close down.

He’s grown and maintained a loyal customer base over his tenure.

“Everyone has been supportive and understands we made the decision we had to make,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the people.”

REM’s customers were within a 40- to 50-mile radius of Monticello.

REM has faced several challenges over the last few years, including a shortage of skilled tradespeople, competition with big box stores and the manufacturers themselves, competition with employee wages, and a change in society’s purchasing habits.

“Amazon won’t sponsor your kids’ baseball team,” Lasley said of the ease of buying online versus local. “We need to patronize the brick-and-mortar stores, or this will continue to happen.”

In order to pay his employees a competitive wage, Lasley said he’d have to increase his labor costs to appoint where he’d be priced out of the market.

“We’re all competing for the same work force.”

On retail side, Lasley said that’s driven by consumers mentality concerning price and convenience.

Lasley has tried various ways to overcome those business challenges in the recent years. In the fall of 2022, he introduced the community to the Broil King line of smokers and grills, as well as accessories.

“Some things worked; some didn’t,” he said.

Like every other business, REM has had to deal with the rise in costs across the board.

“Overhead costs skyrocketed the last five years.” One of those major variables was the price of insurance.

Looking over his years with REM, Lasley said the business did a lot of good for the community. He’s served on the chamber board of directors. REM has also taken part in community events and activities, and donated time and money toward many civic groups and organizations.

While Lasley could try and sell the business, he said that would be a lengthy process.

“With my advisors, that was not the most advantageous option at this stage in the game,” shared Lasley. “Closing is the most appropriate plan of action.”

At some point, there will be an auction on all remaining inventory, trucks, tools, and equipment.

“I will greatly miss interacting with all of you,” concluded Lasley in his announcement. “Monticello is very resilient when this happened anywhere within the community. I’m confident something great will fill the void.”