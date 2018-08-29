After eight years, Ryan becomes U.S. citizen

Eight years ago Colin Ryan, from Dublin, Ireland, moved to Monticello, Iowa. He and his wife, Lindsay (Randolph) have two kids: Aisling, who’s in first grade, and Nick, 3 years old.

After spending this amount of time in the United States, Ryan decided to make it official.

In July, Ryan took an oath to become a U.S. citizen, a process that he actually started late last summer.