Ahrendsen to compete in Special Olympics USA Games

A Jones County athlete has been chosen to represent the State of Iowa at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Kevin Ahrendsen, 30, of Oxford Junction will compete in the Games in Orlando, Fla., June 5-12, 2022. Kevin will compete in the Powerlifting event.

Next summer, he’ll join more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean at the Special Olympics.

Kevin has been involved in Special Olympics for 20 years now through the East Central Region out of Cedar Rapids, managed by Bob Wagner. Aside from powerlifting and weights, he’s participated in a variety of sports:

• Downhill skiing

• Track and Field (running and long jump)

• Softball

• Volleyball

• Bowling

“He’s been powerlifting since 2016,” said Kevin’s mom, Margo.

To practice his skiing skills, Kevin hits the slopes at Sundown Mountain in Dubuque.

“I like the speed,” he said.

“He’s been skiing for years,” added Margo, who also joked that she takes the bunny hill as Kevin prefers the expert hills.

In 2010, Kevin competed in the USA Games in Nebraska, earning one silver and two bronze medals, all in powerlifting.

There’s a lot of training and dedication that goes into Kevin’s routine. He works out twice a week with a personal trainer in Lisbon.

When it comes to powerlifting, there are three objectives: bench pressing, deadlifts, and squats.

“I like everything about it,” Kevin said of powerlifting.

Margo said their entire family enjoys attending the Iowa Special Olympics and the USA Games to cheer Kevin on.

Kevin’s interest in the Special Olympics stems from his older brother, Doug, who has also been a part of the Games.

“You have to be 9 years old,” Margo said of the starting age.

As much as Kevin enjoys staying active, things were on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He still did track and field, but it was virtual,” explained Margo.

Kevin hit the track at Mount Mercy University.

Just a few weeks ago, he earned a gold medal in softball.

Kevin said he’s made so many great friends in his years in Special Olympics.

“And I get to go places,” he said.

When hearing of Kevin’s invite to attend the USA Games, Camp Courageous here in Monticello wished him well.

“As often said at Camp Courageous, ‘We are more alike than we are different.’ Kevin reminds everyone of this every day. Camp congratulates Kevin for all of his successes!”

Kevin has been a camper at Camp Courageous since 1994 when he was 3 years old. He’ll soon return as a camper this fall.

He’s also enjoyed many of the trips the camp has taken over the years with Camp’s travel program, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida. His favorite attraction was the Harry Potter ride.

“I’m excited to go back (to Florida),” he said.

Recently, Kevin has had the opportunity to ride the zip line at Camp Courageous. He also enjoys going canoeing and making food over a bonfire.

For the past three years, Kevin has been a dedicated volunteer at Camp. He gives of his time cleaning the animal barns and cabins.

“They call him a ‘domestic diva,’” said Margo.

As if Special Olympics and working at Camp doesn’t keep him busy enough, Kevin works at a bakery in Tipton three days a week cleaning and lifting the heavy boxes. He said he also gets to taste test the baked goods from time to time.

On Sundays, Kevin serves at Mass at the Ahrendsen family’s church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Oxford Junction.

He also helps on the family farm.

Kevin is the son of Margo and Monte Ahrendsen.