Those in attendance at the Monticello library’s Airplane Science program got to make their own miniature planes. Colin Ryan assists his kids Aisling and Nicky as they assemble their planes.



Monticello pilot and flight instructor Mike Lacy visited with parents and kids on June 18 as part of the Summer Reading Program at the library. Here, Lacy demonstrates with a cross-section of an airplane wing how lift, thrust, and gravity work. (Photos by Kim Brooks)