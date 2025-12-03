Airport hearing, action postponed

A public hearing was to be held during the March 3 Monticello City Council meeting on the plans and specifications concerning the airport pavement maintenance project.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen said the final plans and specs have not been 100 percent finalized on the project. It was recommended that the council hold off on the hearing and action until the next council meeting.

The airport runway, aprons, and taxiways are in need of crack sealing and spot repairs. There are a handful of broken concrete slabs that are in need of replacement. Much-needed repairs will extend the life of those surfaces.

The base bid, per the engineer's estimate, is $571,900. There are also two bid alternatives. One, at $117,600, is patching the main apron. The other alternative, at $81,600, is to repair the hangar access taxi lanes.

The total project costs, including both alternatives, comes to $771,100. The hope is that the project will come in under budget. If not, the scope of the project will be adjusted to meet the project budget.

Ninety percent of the project will be covered by FAA funds. Ten percent is a local match. Those funds will stem from the airport's Non-Primary Entitlement funding and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The city's portion, about $60,000, will be funded by revenue from the airport operations.

In other city business:

• The council approved a subdivision plat for a parcel at 20502 Shover Dr. for Mike and Emily Kraus.

The Krauses built a home on 29 acres near Highway 38 and the airport. They plan to subdivide the house by separating a 2-acre lot from the adjacent field.

• The council approved advertising for a seasonal employee for the Monticello Public Library and setting the wage. The job would be a minimum of 20 hours a week at $15 an hour.

• The council set a public hearing for April 7 at 6 p.m. for Fiscal Year 2025 budget amendments.

• The council approved a bid from Visu-Sewer for $23,063.50 for sanitary sewer repairs on E. Burroughs Street between S. Sycamore Street and S. Cedar Street.

• During the reports portion of the meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald provided some programming updates. Registration and sign-up for swimming lessons opened on March 3. He warned that several spots have already filled up.

Friday, March 28, will be the annual meeting for Friends of Parks and Rec. At that event, the concept design for the new bike park will be revealed.

"We showed it to the bike park committee last week," he said. "We want to unveil it to the community and get their feedback before we move forward with that project."

Sunday, April 27, will be the annual clean-up day for Holly's Helping Hands.

• Library Director Faith Brehm said their seed library is open for the season.

"We've already had lots and lots of people come through," she said.

Last year, the library gave away just under 1,500 packets of seeds. Brehm said they started with 4,000 packets this year.

"So hopefully we don't run out," she offered.