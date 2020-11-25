Airport plan calls for expansion projects

The Monticello Municipal Airport Master Plan started in Fiscal Year 2019, and is nearing completion.

During the Nov. 16 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the airport’s five-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

The plan calls for the installation of a connecting taxiway with an apron/taxi lane to accommodate additional box hangars. Both of these projects are slated for FY 2022.

City Administrator Doug Herman said these two projects are needed due to continued interest in hangar space, and the expressed desire by a few private entities to construct hangars at the airport.

The taxiway project is estimated to cost around $663,000. This would require a local match of $66,300. If funding is available, the local share of the taxi lane extension would be $20,000.

Also in FY 2022, the plan also calls for an obstruction mitigation project. This will help contend with trees, primarily on private property, that grew into restricted airspace. This project is proposed to be an Iowa DOT-funded project, with a total cost of $50,000. The city’s share would be 15 percent, of $7,500.

Herman said with air travel limited during the pandemic, funding for the airport through the FAA will be less than in the past.

The city’s share for any airport projects are covered by revenues generated at the airport, not from the General Fund or taxpayer dollars.

In other city business:

• The council approved FY 2022 investment in Jones County Economic Development at $15,000.

The previous ask from JCED was $10,000 a year for three years.

• The council approved an agreement with the AWF Shelter for boarding stray dogs/cats within city limits. The daily boarding rate is $15; a seven-day rate is $105.

• The council approved to remove the non-working digital sign along Highway 151. Council member Tom Yeoman was opposed.

Council member Dave Goedken commented, “$2,250 to maintain it every year is expensive for the productivity of it.”

• The council approved the FY 2020 Annual Urban Renewal Report.

As of June 30, 2020, there is $823 in unrestricted funds; $14,826 in restricted.

The city has TIF development agreements, continuing payments with 13 different entities. There are four city TIF projects with continuing payments.

• The council approved the FY 2022 TIF Certification, certifying $700,000.

• The council approved the third and final reading of a city ordinance, increasing the number of people who can serve on the Parks and Rec Board from five to seven.

Those interested in serving on the board can contact Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald at joswald@ci.monticello.ia.us.

• The council approved the first reading of a city ordinance amending compensation for members of the council. Pay will increase to $300 a month, with a six-member council.