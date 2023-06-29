All peddlers along parade route must have permit, pay fee

A request by the Jones County Democrats asking the City of Monticello to waive the $100 transient/peddler fee concerning the town's Fourth of July Parade was unanimously denied.

During the June 19 Monticello City Council meeting, the council was asked to consider their request. The Democrats plan to sell bottled water during the parade. They were given permission from Dave McNeill, owner of McNeill Hardware, to sell cold water under the canopy of his business.

In a letter to the city from Mary Melchert, vice chair of the Jones County Democrats, it states that by selling cold water during the typically warm parade weather, they're "providing a 'service' to townspeople" while also raising funds for the group.

The Democrats have applied for a peddler permit from the city, in accordance with city code (chapter 122). It was noted that the request does not meet city code requirements because the group is not a charitable or non-profit organization.

"Are there reasons we should or shouldn't (grant the waiver)?" proposed Mayor Dave Goedken.

"It's not good precedence to set," voiced Council member Candy Langerman. "We could start going down a slippery slope with every group that asked."

"How can we say no to everyone else after we say yes (tonight)?" added Council member Scott Brighton.

Council member Chris Lux, who's served on the parade committee for many years, attested to the fact that the downtown is busy before, throughout, and after the parade.

"We have enough problems with crowd control," she commented. "It's hard enough as it is."

Council member Tom Yeoman said on the one side, the Democrats will be on private property, which is controlled by the owner. On the other side, the city could add additional control by enforcing the $100 fee.

"I don't think we should waive the fee because it'll invite everyone else (to ask)," added Yeoman.

Tom Osborne, who also serves on the parade committee, agreed with Lux.

"I'm not advocating for additional traffic and congestion along the (parade) route," he said. "We struggle to get the 30-plus volunteers needed to make sure we have a safe parade."

"We have an issue getting enough volunteers to be safe and successful," added Lux.

Melchert clarified that they would be selling back away from the street, not occupying the entire storefront of McNeill's.

She also asked the council if everyone who was selling items before and during the parade also had to pay the $100 fee and apply for a permit.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said he can't speak for those selling on bikes or golf carts, but they would be violating city code without a permit. He said the issue is hard to enforce during the parade with law enforcement tied up with traffic control.

"If people are peddling, according to code, they need a permit," Goedken urged.

Melchert then asked if the Jones County Democrats gave away bottled water in exchange for donations, would they need a permit and have to pay the fee.

City officials did not object to that request.