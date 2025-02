Monticello’s Choral Reading group was nominated to the All-State Large Group Speech Festival, as a non-performing entry. Members are, first row from left: Meredith Parker, Skylar Christensen and Caleb Tubbs. Second row: Emersen Verhagen, Nessa Clapp, Sam Ruchti, Cole Bouska, Haley Larrimore and Ashlyn Warner. Not pictured is Kendall Siebels. (Photo by Pete Temple)