Allowing pit bull as emotional support animal tabled

Published by admin on Wed, 08/22/2018 - 9:45am
In late July, the Monticello City Council held a closed session per a resident’s request concerning her appeal to allow her dog, Stoni, to remain within city limits as her “emotional support animal.”
After the appeal and additional research on the council members’ time, a decision was placed on the Aug. 20 council meeting agenda.
