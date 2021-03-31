Almost 400 vaccinated at local community clinic

Over a quarter of the Jones County population (20,681 as of 2019) has either received the first and/or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jones County Public Health shared the numbers on March 26 in their weekly update.

JCPH had a community vaccine clinic scheduled for March 27 in Monticello. They were expected to vaccinate between 360 and 396 individuals.

There are various options for those eligible for the vaccine:

• Fill out the vaccine interest form at www.jonescountyiowa.gov/public_health

• Call JCPH at 319-462-6945 for assistance in filling out the form

• Several pharmacies are receiving vaccine directly from the federal government. Currently no pharmacies in Jones County are receiving doses. Visit https://vaccinate.iowa.gov to search for providers.

• Follow @IAVaccineAlerts on Twitter for alerts on appointment openings

• The state and the 211 call center will assist Iowans age 65 and older with scheduling appointments. 211 services are available by dialing 211 or 800-244-7431.

According to the Governor’s Office, 1.33 million doses of the COVID vaccine have already been administered in Iowa. That amounts to 86.6 percent of the total doses that have been allocated to the state. This means Iowa is ranked fifth in the nation.

Iowa ranks sixth in the nation in terms of those who are eligible who have received a single dose of the vaccine. 21.3 percent of all eligible Iowans 18 years and older have received a single shot.

Over 517,000 total Iowans have been fully vaccinated.

“With the anticipated up-tick in allocations, Iowa remains on track to open vaccinations to all Iowans on April 5,” noted JCPH.

The 14-day COVID positivity rate in Jones County as of March 26 sits at 4.7 percent (4.3 percent in Iowa). Case increases include four cases in the last three days, 11 in the last seven days, and 24 cases in the last 14 days.

JCPH Coordinator Jenna Lovaas said the positivity rate has been fluctuating between 5 and 6 percent.

“It’s been creeping up a little,” she told the Jones County Supervisors during their March 23 board meeting. “It’s something we’ll watch over the next couple of weeks.”

Lovaas also shared that the CDC released new information regarding social distancing within schools. The CDC is now recommending just 3 feet rather than 6 feet.

In addition, Lovaas said once people are fully vaccinated, they no longer have to quarantine if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.