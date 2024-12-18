Althoff, Hovey win top prize in Spark! competition

The Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center is taking a break, and deservedly so.

From Oct. 26 through Dec. 8, the Heritage board members and volunteers hosted numerous school groups, visitors, and guest speakers as part of the Smithsonian Museum’s “Spark! Places of Innovation” exhibit. The exhibit allowed visitors to “travel to innovative rural communities across the nation. (It) explores stores of towns that tapped into existing strengths to confront challenges and create opportunities. See how their unique combination of place, people, and creativity ignited change – socially, artistically, technologically, or culturally. Be inspired to spark innovation in your own town today!”

Not only did the Heritage Center invite business owners to share their own innovative ideas that sparked many local businesses, but the Center partnered with the Monticello Public Library to offer a special opportunity to area youth.

The “Innovative Ideas Competition” was open to students in middle school through college, encouraging them to present an innovative idea to benefit their community centered on one of the four themes of the Smithsonian exhibit: Art, technology, social innovations, and heritage.

Five Monticello middle school students spent time researching their ideas and putting together a presentation and speech, which they shared on Nov. 23 in front a panel of four judges at the Heritage Center.

On Dec. 8, the final day the Spark! exhibit was open to the public, the Heritage Center announced the winners:

• First place – Higdon Althoff and Isaac Hovey, both in sixth grade

• Second place – Ella Giegerich, eight grade

• Third place - Malachi Norton, eight grade

• Fourth place – Lily Hall, eighth grade

“Bob (Hendricks, Heritage board member) said these are the five smartest kids in Monticello,” boasted Bowman of the presenters. “They all had good ideas; they were all different.”

She said each group put together a visual presentation, whether it was a speech, a poster, or a PowerPoint presentation.

“We gave them up to 10 minutes, and then the judges asked questions is they needed some clarification,” continued Bowman. “I was really surprised how much work they put into it.”

As part of the competition, the Smithsonian gifted the Heritage Center $2,500 to award to the kids who took part in the program. In the end, the Heritage Center board chose to award each participant with $500. Deb Bowman, Heritage board member, said there is no stipulation how the prize money has to be spent.

“It’s their reward for having a spark, an idea,” she said in praising the youth who took part. “Maybe their ideas will be picked up by someone else or implemented by someone else.

“The intent was for everybody to end up with prize money,” Bowman added. “They all had a spark. If there had been 20 kids, they would have each gotten $100.”

The first-place winners took the history of Monticello, using the Heritage Center as the foundation, and created a digital archive.

“It was more elaborate than just a website,” remarked Bowman. “This is not an unattainable project.”

Althoff and Hovey worked together on their innovation. Bowman said there were no rules that students had to work solo on their project.

Giegerich presented about having YMCA-type of facility in Monticello modeled after a similar facility in Mount Vernon.

Norton’s idea was to take pieces of the woodwork his father salvaged from inside the former Monticello middle/high school and made beverage coasters, for example, with 3-D images of the school imprinted on the coasters.

Hall’s idea was to expand and market Jacobs Park in Monticello so it’s better utilized by the community and public.

When it came to creating a guidelines and parameters the kids had to follow, Monticello Librarian put the rubric together. Some of those parameters included effective visual presentation, show research, ability to answer follow-up questions, speaking ability, organization, dress professionally, etc.

“I also provided the kids with tips for their presentations, keys to making their ideas shine,” Hunter said of her involvement.

Hunter also secured the judges for the competition:

• Deb Bowman, representing social

• Ellen Strittmatter, representing heritage

• Joe Engler, representing technology

• Jo Campbell Amsler, representing art

“The intent was to emphasize and reiterate the four areas of exploration,” Bowman noted. “There was some good discussion afterwards as to why we chose the scores we did. That was very important.”

The presenters were each given a total score based on the rubric filled out by the judges.

“It was a point system,” said Hunter. “Each factor required a 1 to 5 grading scale.”

Hunter said she is very proud to see these kids come out of their shells to present their ideas to a room full of adults, many they did not know.

“I have watched some of them grow up and to see them take on this challenge, I am definitely proud,” she said. “They put in the effort and did the homework.”

Althoff and Hovey are in the same homeroom, that of science and social studies teacher Luke Lambert. In fact, Lambert allowed them to practice their presentation in advance to their class before going in front of the judges.

It was Lambert who told the boys about the Innovative Ideas Competition, too.

With their combined $1,000 prize money, the boys said they now have enough to actually publish their website and carry out their idea.

“We did a great job working together,” boasted Althoff. “This shows that sixth graders are superior.”

The boys spent over a month working on their website and presentation, and Hovey said he wants to keep going.

“I like history; it’s fun,” Hovey said. “You get to know the town and people better.”

Hovey is a member of the Heritage Center, and even has his own display at the museum about the former middle school.

“There are old photos, blueprints, bricks, fire alarms, pieces of the old gym floor, and trophies,” he said of what’s inside the display case he put together.

Their presentation was more than just a website, but also included an interactive Google map that highlights the restaurants and shops in Monticello, for example. Hovey said he’d like to add the hotels, parks, and schools to the map.

“I knew we’d win,” Althoff said with pride. “Our idea was pretty darn cool.”

“I was surprised,” admitted Hovey.

Throughout the six-week Smithsonian exhibit, the Heritage Center hosted between 750 and 850 adults and students.

“The vast majority had never even been to the Center,” comments Bowman. “They need to know this is here.”

That total also included middle and school students from both Monticello and Midland schools.

“This exhibit was meant for the whole region, not just Monticello,” she said. “We saw quite a few people come here from Marion.”

It took a dozen to 15 volunteers to pull it off, too.

“People came out of the woodwork to help us out,” thanked Bowman. “One person even joined us as a new board member.”

As if the $2,500 prize money wasn’t enough of a boost, Bowman shared that the Smithsonian has now awarded the Heritage Center $5,000 to help implement a group idea, a communitywide spark, to benefit Monticello.

“We’re currently in discussions,” she said of sharing more information.

The Center will be closed for a few months as board members and volunteers work to repaint some of the rooms and make necessary repairs throughout rhe facility. They hope to reopen in March if all goes according to plan.