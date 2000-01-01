Ambassadors hold ribbon cutting

The Monticello Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting for Tara Mescher, ARNP, who recently opened TLC Healthcare LLC in Monticello. Mescher credits former patient Frank Mead of Delhi for urging her to open her own clinic. Mead’s daughters Mary Nading and Marcia Intorf were on hand for the occasion. Front row from left are Ambassador Audrey Savage, Intorf, Nading, Tara Mescher, Cora Mescher, and Ambassador Mark Spensley. Back row, Ambassadors Angie McDonough and Rick Meyer, Drew Mescher, Ambassadors Gerald Retzlaff and Pat Recker, and Chamber Director Jan Hoag. (Photo by Kim Brooks)