On June 13, the Monticello Chamber Ambassadors met with the new owners of The Monticello Express, Trevis and Nancy Mayfield with Sycamore Media. Front row from left, Jan Hoag, Kim Brooks, Teresa Reuter, Joanne Doherty, Trevis and Nancy Mayfield, Jill Cigrand, Rae Ann Manternach, Pete Temple, and Judy Tuetken. Back row, Brian Jaeger, Russ Farnum, Natalie Jacobs, Tom Osborne, Derek Lumsden, Tiffany Savage, Kathy Bone, Dave Tabor, Tina McDnough, and Rick Meyer. (Photo by Dan Goodyear)