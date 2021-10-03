Ambulance department reflects on a busy 2020

Monticello Ambulance Service Administrative Director Britt Smith presented his 2020 Ambulance Department report to the city council last week.

Much like Smith’s 2020 Police Department report summary, the pandemic also played a role in the ambulance’s operations as well.

“2020 presented a number of challenges to the ambulance service, from keeping staff healthy, to handling increases in call volume, to obtaining the necessary supplies to keep staff safe during operations,” Smith stated.

As COVID-19 infection rates climbed in Jones County in the latter months of 2020, call volume increased as well.

As ambulance staff responded to more and more COVID-related calls, it became paramount that staff remain healthy so the service could successfully continue to operate.

“Our staff did an excellent job with personal hygiene and limiting the spread of the virus, even with dozens of exposures,” praised Smith.

Feb. 1, 2021 marked the one-year anniversary of Smith being named director of the ambulance department. At that time, some administrative changes were made “to address some financial sustainability questions.”

A change in scheduling took place. This reduced the number of full-time paramedics from five to four. This also helped reduce personnel costs.

In addition, three part-time paramedic positions were eliminated. This is supplementing by two full-time EMTs who partner with a paramedic during daytime hours. In the evenings, the paramedics partner with an on-call crew member who responds to calls from his/her home.

Also a year ago, Smith began visiting with townships officials in the Monticello service area, and presenting information about funding. The goal was to request a greater contribution toward the ambulance’s operating costs.

Prior to Smith’s visits, the department received a total of $14,000 from six townships. Now, that’s increased to almost $40,000.

“We anticipate another increase in 2021, making the township contribution a more equitable portion of the appropriation,” noted Smith.

Total calls for service in 2020 came to 677. The breakdown includes 475 total transports.

When it comes to the ambulance service’s budget, the general operating budget is about $515,237. Billing revenue came in at $266,820.30. Townships revenues were at $39,734.

“Beginning in 2020, we began participating in a couple of new programs to assist in minimizing the revenue shortage,” Smith said.

Ground Emergency Medical Transportation (GEMT) supplements the shortfalls in Medicaid calls that are underfunded. The ambulance service’s participation in this program creates an additional add-on rate for Medicaid calls that’s meant to supplement the shortages from the contracted rates.

The service’s collections are now being processed through a third-party vendor. Any delinquent payments, outside of insurance, are being handled through this vendor.

“While small initially,” noted Smith, “these collections payments will continue to grow over the coming years.”

Smith offered many different comparisons for the council in terms of call volume. The busiest times of the day are 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

“It would make the most sense to have your full-time service members working during the times of the busiest call volume, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but in reality,” Smith explained, “when depending on an on-call work force, we must tailor our work schedules to not only meet our call volumes, but to also accommodate our workforce availability.”

The ambulance service cannot provide 24/7 coverage without scheduling a combination of full-time and on-call staff.

“It is this combination of full-time personnel coupled with on-call/local personnel that helps us balance expenses, yet provide for the best patient care,” Smith said.

When you compare call volume by day of the week, Friday tops them all with 121. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday come in second, all at 98 calls.

Call volume by month shows November and December at the top with 72 and 76 calls respectively. Smith said those months’ calls are attributed to high infection rates of COVID-19 in the county.