Ambulance director hired

While the Monticello Ambulance Service has a new director, it was the proposed wage set out for the next three fiscal years that caused some Monticello City Council members to remain cautious.

During the Oct. 16 council meeting, the council approved the new job description for an ambulance director.

City Administrator Russ Farnum shared that there was never a record of such a job description until now.

With that item out of the way, the council was asked to approve Lead Paramedic Lori Lynch as the Ambulance Director at $82,000 for the remainder of the 2023-24 Fiscal Year, $86,500 for FY 24-25, and $88,500 for FY 25-26. Those subsequent salaries drew some questions from the council.

Lynch has been a full-time paramedic on the Ambulance Service since 2007. In 2010, she became lead paramedic. Police Chief Britt Smith took on a dual role as ambulance director in February 2020. In May of this year, Lynch took over the director duties while also working a shift on the service.

Council member Scott Brighton inquired about the proposed wage. Farnum explained it’s based on Lynch’s years of experience and the understanding that the service is a 24/7/365 operation. In addition, Smith received an additional $10,000 for taking on the job while also working as police chief. Once he was no longer director, that increase was removed from his salary. That same $10,000 was added to Lynch’s proposed salary.

“I tried to find comparable salaries for this position,” Farnum said.

Anamosa, he continued, is the most comparable locally. Tipton runs on all volunteers with only one paid staff, the director. That position makes $70,000.

“I have a hard time digesting that and how we’re going to pay for it,” Brighton said. “I do think Lori is the right person for the job, but I don’t know about that amount.”

Farnum said based on Lynch’s current wage and her amount of overtime (OT), it’s a wash. The lead paramedic role will also not be filled once Lynch takes on the director position, a role she’ll continue to fulfill as director.

Lynch will maintain office hours to while also filling in for various shifts when needed to allow staff to have time off.

Lynch said the service is also down one full-time paramedic. Once that position can be filled, the OT will come down as well.

There are 32-33 on staff.

“That’s a lot to tackle,” commented Council member Candy Langerman.

Mayor Dave Goedken said the council could decide to cut the costs associated with the service, but that could mean cutting the service altogether.

“I fully support hiring Lori, but the wage is a little high to start with,” voiced Council member Chris Lux.

“If we turn this down, she’ll walk and then you’ll see what we have to pay for the next guy,” Goedken said.

Brighton said it’s hard to justify the wage compared to other city department heads.

Lynch was honest with the council and said she would not take less for her initial salary. She said the numbers were previously discussed with Farnum, and those are the figures that work for her and her family.

“If there’s a significant cut, I’ll be done,” she said. “I want to work for this service and be the director, but not at a significant personal cost.”

Council member Brenda Hanken asked if they could review her salary at a later date. That suggestion was not favored.

“There’s a certain amount of sticker shock right now,” said Council member Wayne Peach. “You get what you pay for. You want experience and quality, it costs.”

Goedken reminded the council that the ambulance staff want an answer on this now.

“This has dragged on for six months,” Lynch said.

“We either agree to this or we lose Lori,” Lux added.

The council approved hiring Lynch at the FY 23-24 salary of $82,000, and to re-evaluate the other fiscal years at a later date. Lynch was agreeable to that decision.