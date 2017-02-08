Anamosa man hopes to save pheasant population

Published by admin on Wed, 08/02/2017 - 10:37am
There is a new non-profit in the area, with a mission to save and preserve the Ring-neck Pheasant population.
Chad Heskett of Anamosa built a pheasant habitat facility on his property in rural Jones County on County Road X-31. For the past two-plus years, he’s been working to establish a non-profit.
In early June, that goal became a reality when Everlasting Pheasant Preservation was granted its 501(c)(3) status. Now, all donations made to the organization are tax deductible.
