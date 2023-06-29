Anamosa mayor takes issue with county Comprehensive Plan

Following the June 13 Jones County Planning & Zoning Commission review of the Jones County Comprehensive Land Use Plan, the board of supervisors chose to table any action until they had a full board. (Supervisor Joe Oswald was absent from the June 20 board meeting.)

Land Use Administrator Sheralyn Schultz presented the updated plan to the board during their June 20 meeting, with suggested changes that were brought up during the P&Z meeting.

Again, more questions and concerns were raised.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder said there are numerous references within the plan pertaining to the development of housing plans, needs, and assessments.

“I’m not familiar with a needs assessment study and how exactly that will benefit the county,” he said. “Obviously it’s considered very important because it’s mentioned numerous times.”

P&Z Commission member Tim Fay said housing initiatives are something Jones County Economic Development has been pushing for to address the shortage of housing.

“I wonder about the implication with the Land Use Plan,” added Rohwedder.

During the prior board meeting, Oswald asked whether the words “shall” and “must” needed to be in the plan. Schultz said County Attorney Kristofer Lyons reviewed the plan and saw no issue with the use of those words.

“It’s not a legal, binding document,” Schultz said of the plan.

“It’s just a general guide; not an ordinance,” added Fay. “Anything that comes before P&Z has to be approved by the board of supervisors.”

“I don’t object to the plan,” Rohwdder offered. “There are just certain things I don’t see how the county plays a role (housing).”

“The county approves subdivisions, which leads to housing,” offered County Auditor Whitney Hein.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked what entities were all involved in the creation of the plan (city leaders, city councils, etc.).

“We’ve been working on this for over two years,” Fay said. “All of our (P&Z) agendas are posted; anyone can come to our meetings. We held public meetings in Wyoming and Monticello. These were all public and open.”

Rod Smith, mayor of Anamosa, raised some issues with adopting the plan. He said he’s disappointed in the county for not bringing the municipalities to the table.

“After two years, a group appointed by the board of supervisors (P&Z) has not reached out to the communities,” Smith said, “especially Anamosa. It doesn’t make for good neighbors and partners. Transparency of those meetings and the objective of the plan is not clear. Cities, school systems, and business leaders are the greatest impact on the community.”

Smith also said that he contacted the state legislature and found nothing that said a Land Use Plan is being mandated by the state.

“I question the reason for this,” he added. “It’s been 12 years since the last plan, why’s your hurry? I strongly suggest the board hit the pause button on this so we can all come to the table. I’m frustrated it’s come to this. You completely overlooked logic by not bringing us to the table. I still have questions, which should tell you you’re rushing and you need to step back.”

Fay told Smith that he and others “had every opportunity to come to P&Z meetings” to ask his questions pertaining to the plan.

Smith said if the plan is adopted, what’s the course of action to get anything reversed.

“The board of supervisors has the ability to change it any time we want,” offered Rohwedder.

Wanting to make sure Supervisor Joe Oswald had input, the board felt any action needed to wait a week.

Rohwedder said he is the only supervisor who was involved in the plan 12 years ago when ECICOG assisted the county with the endeavor.

“This is a better plan than 12 years ago,” he praised. “I’m more in favor of this.”

Rohwedder said both cities and counties have plans of their own, mandated by the state.