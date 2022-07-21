Anamosa not on board with county P&Z plan

Twenty-five years ago, in 1997, Jones County put together its first comprehensive plan. At that time, there was not a planning and/or zoning committee of any kind, just the Land Use Advisory Board.

It wasn’t until 2007 that zoning was implemented in Jones County, and the ordinance was adopted.

In 2012, the county’s comprehensive plan was updated.

On July 12, the Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on its Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Roughly a dozen people were present, mostly Anamosa area residents and city leaders.

The plan prefaced in the summary: “This is an addendum to the 2012 plan, with a deep focus on change, influencers, future land use planning, and administration. Comprehensive plans are dynamic documents designed to guide growth and development. This a logical extension of the preceding efforts. This report is not a re-zoning effort, but rather it is a land use planning guide. This report only examines the land within the unincorporated portion of Jones County.”

P&Z District 4 member Jim McElheny put an extensive presentation together, which was shared with the public during the hearing. A copy of the report was also made available via the county website.

“This is a vision for Jones County 2042; that’s our planning horizon,” said McElheny. “We prepared goals and objectives and several future land use plans.

“We had some planning objectives going into the project,” continued McElheny. “We have to look to the past if we’re going to have a future worth living. Examining what changed between 2012 and 2021. Prioritization of agricultural uses. Potential development of smaller cities and platted areas. Identify potential areas for development and economic development.

“We were also concerned that the prior plans didn’t really reflect Jones County’s true identity. That was our point of beginning,” concluded McElheny.

P&Z utilized the 2020 Census to note the minimal change in the county’s population growth. McElheny said the increase has been “pretty minimal.”

The P&Z’s objectives with this plan included: ag, economic development, recreation, natural and cultural resources, housing, land use management, natural hazards and administration.

“We need to focus on preserving and protecting current, active ag lands, and locating new development close to existing urban development. That’s our on-going objective,” said McElheny.

One way to preserve ag land is through “ag reversion.” This is defined as returning land into ag land, that which poses limitations for development of any kind.

“Nothing in this current report changes the existing zoning designations. It does not prevent a developer from approaching the county with a proposal for development within these areas in the near term,” explained McElheny. “Because of the location, the developer would need to establish informed reasons as why this land should be taken out of active ag and the impact on adjacent structures and infrastructure.”

P&Z then outlined the various towns & unincorporated areas in Jones County…

Cascade: Development is recommended along the Highway 136 corridor. The land along Highway 151 which is dominated by a floodplain, is recommended for ag reversion.

Monticello: Development focused along S. Main Street/Business 151, between Highway 151 and 38 near the airport, and near existing commercial development along 38.

Areas north of Monticello are recommended for ag reversion.

Anamosa: Mixed-use development is recommended near the Highways 151 and 1 intersection near Fairview, and east of the city between Highways 64 and 151, north of 130th Street.

“Our subdivision ordinance limits development without a paved road,” noted McElheny.

Land east of 151 is recommended for ag reversion.

P&Z is not recommending much development, if any, around Martelle, Mortley, ag reversion, Oxford Junction, and Onslow.

McElheny said Wyoming, which recently completed their own comprehensive plan, foresees development Along Highway 64.

Scotch Grove is working on a visioning plan, in which P&Z is aware of.

“Langworthy is an interesting little area,” noted McElheny. “It needs further study. We think there’s some potential there possibly for commercial and industrial development.”

Matt McQuillen, Anamosa schools Superintendent Darren Hanna, and Anamosa Mayor Rod Smith all addressed issues they saw with the development recommendations around Anamosa.

“I have a brighter outlook for Jones County,” said Hanna. “This is constricting. It sends the message we’re not looking for growth. My district survives on enrollment; we need to bring in young families with kids to our schools. We need to send the message that our district, town, and county are open for business, and encourage people to look here.”

Hanna said the ACSD competes for open enrollment with Mount Vernon and Springville.

With the mention of “ag reversion,” McQuillen said he senses some bias in the plan. He also noted in 2012, the cities and schools were involved in that planning; not this time around.

“Why take the plan and make it more constrictive?” asked McQuillen. “It looks good on a map, but it’s not practical.”

McQuillen said the P&Z failed to note the extensive development east of Anamosa, south of 130th Street. He said come March 2023, the city, county, and DOT will be constructing the Old Dubuque Road extension to the north, with an overpass to follow.

“We’re spending a lot of money for safe travel, and you have a land use plan without having talked to the city about their plans?” asked McQuillen. “That makes no sense.”

P&Z member Keith Stamp, Dist. 2, said development won’t happen if people just sit back and do nothing. He was hopeful for Anamosa after hearing of the plans for future development.

“Maybe we need to take another look at ag reversion and not be so aggressive,” suggested Stamp.

“We’ve had no loss of ag land since 2012,” said McQuillen. “Why revert? I suggest ag reversion be eliminated, at least in Anamosa.”

P&Z Chair Tim Fay, Dist. 1, said in ’97, the goal was to “preserve the rural nature of the county.

“Farming has changed a lot,” continued Fay. “That’s more reason to keep development near the municipal areas possible. I see good reason for ag reversion.”

“The government needs to stay out of people’s business and let them make the decision as to what they want to do with it (the land),” said Smith. “We need to allow for the potential for growth. I culture change around Anamosa will happen. One small development with breathe the next development.

The P&Z did not take any action on the plan, and will continue further discussion during their Aug. 9 meeting.