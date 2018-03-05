Anamosa works to bring ‘American Gothic’ home

Jones County is often referred to as “Grant Wood country.” The famed artist, best known for his work “American Gothic,” grew up in the Anamosa area. He attended school outside of Anamosa, where the schoolhouse sits today on Highway 64. He started the Stone City Art Colony, which took place in the early 1930s.

With so much local claim to fame, it only makes sense to bring the 25-foot tall “American Gothic” statue to Jones County.

The project is led by Anamosa Chamber Director LeAnna Boone and local business owner KC Wortman.