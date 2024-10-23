Andy McKean (D), Iowa House Dist. 66

The Monticello Express reached out to all candidates in contested races for their responses to our election questionnaires”

• U.S. Representative District 1 candidates Marianette Miller-Meeks (R) and Christina Bohannan (D)

• State Representative candidates Steven Bradley (R) and Andy McKean (D)

• County Supervisor District 5 candidates Jeff Swisher (R) and Tom Durgin (L)

The candidates were contacted multiple times over a four-week period. The deadline for questionnaire responses was 4 p.m. on Oct. 17. We only heard back from those included in this week’s Express.

Personal history: I have a bachelor’s degree in government from Oneonta State College, a master’s degree in community planning from the University of Rhode Island, and a law degree from the University of Iowa.

My experience includes service in the Iowa House and Senate, where I served as Senate President Pro Tem and Judiciary Committee Chair, two terms as a Jones County Supervisor, a Main Street law practice in Anamosa, operating a small business (Shaw House B&B), and teaching both at the university and public-school levels.

I am the fifth generation of my family to live in Jones County, married with four children and four (so far) grandchildren, and active in my church and community.

1. The restructuring of the AEAs, stemming from the last legislative session, brought about much concern throughout the state, particularly in Dist. 66, which houses many small school districts. How can you help put teachers, administrators & parents at ease about the impact of this law? If elected, do you foresee a change to this law? Over the years, Iowa’s AEAs have been a significant component in providing quality education to our youngsters. Hastily approved, misguided legislation is proving harmful to the delivery of critical AEA services to students at both ends of the spectrum, particularly in rural districts. It is unfortunate that the governor did not bring all parties to the table to discuss enhancing the efficiency of the AEAs instead of relying on an expensive, out-of-state consultant. It has resulted in a chaotic uncertain situation which has led to the departure of valued, experienced personnel and the loss of programs for special needs and high-quality students. Much damage has been done but it’s not too late to assess the current situation and make the necessary revisions to ensure that our AEAs continue to provide help for students and small districts which need it the most.

2. Reproductive health and women’s health is a hot topic not only in Iowa, but across the country. Where do you stand on a statewide abortion law? Should each state have its own abortion law vs. reinstating Roe vs. Wade? We all want to see fewer abortions. My opponent and I have a very different approach. Bradley has introduced legislation (HF 2256) to outlaw abortion from the moment of fertilization with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. It would also allow for the prosecution and jailing of mothers and doctors who violated its provisions. In my opinion, it is unreasonable, cruel, and extreme. While I support and have voted for restrictions later in pregnancy, I also support exceptions for rape, incest, and the life and health of the mother, and fetal abnormalities incompatible with life. In addition, I support Iowans’ access to reproductive healthcare, IVF treatment, affordable contraception, and adoption as an alternative to abortion.

4. Housing, childcare & quality of life are all issues that drive people to move to Iowa & drive people to live elsewhere if our state can’t provide such amenities. How do you see the Iowa Legislature assisting in these needs to keep people here & attracting people to Iowa? I will work to set priorities and eliminate unnecessary spending while seeking the proper balance between lowering the tax burden and maintaining the quality of essential services. My priorities include working to make our schools among the best in the nation once again, opposing foreign and large corporation purchases of Iowa farmland, outlawing the use of eminent domain by private entities, returning more local control to our communities, and increased focus on good jobs, affordable housing and childcare, support for recreation and natural resources, improved care for older Iowans, and greater availability of mental health services to enhance the quality of life in Iowa and to attract more people to our beautiful state.

5. Additional comments… I’ve served in the legislature with full Republican control, full Democrat control, and split control. The best legislative results were when there is split control, as both parties need to work together to get things done. Iowans are growing tired of the excessive partisanship in our legislature and the “my way or the highway” approach that drives people apart. I’ll work hard to bring back the cooperative, common sense approach to resolving controversial issues that can bring people together and move Iowa forward.