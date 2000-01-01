

Performing a duet on “My, Oh, My” are Cassie Gillmore (left) and Jordyn Patterson.



Olivia Goodyear presents a solo on “I Don’t Know My Name” May 9.



Members of the Mixed & Concert Choir II move to “Surfin’ USA.” They include, first row from left: Anna Loes and Tyler Hospodarsky. Second row: Isabel Williams, Alex Monk and Makayla Coffey. Third row: Jordyn Patterson.



Robby Holmes performs “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” at the Dessert Concert.



“Sun, Surf & Sea” was the theme of the annual Dessert Concert, held Tuesday, May 9 at the Berndes Center. The Junior/Senior Chamber Choir opened the show with “Beach Boys Blast.” (Photos courtesy of Jim Loes)