Annual MFD fundraiser turns into downtown ‘Battle of DJs’

For decades, the Monticello Fire Department held their annual dance fundraiser at the Monticello Eagles Club in November. Due to poor public attendance and a busy holiday season, the MFD decided to change things up a bit…

“Over the past few years, we saw pretty minimal attendance,” shared Firefighter Johnny Russ. “Plus, in November, you’re close to the holidays. We saw diminished attendance so we thought we’d try something different.”

Russ, along with his fellow firefighters Reece Norton and Jackson Snyder came up with a twist on the annual dance.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the MFD invite the public and community to come downtown for the first-ever “Battle of the DJs.” Ben Dover (Ben Capron) and DJ Johnson (Tyler Johnson) will battle it out on E. First Street from 8 p.m. to midnight.

“We thought we’d try a street dance,” offered Russ. “It fits with doing something downtown and the other summer events down there. It serves as an end-cap to the summer.

“Ben (Capron) is coming out of retirement to do this,” added Russ. “Tyler also agreed. It’ll be a fun generational battle.”

Beginning at 5 p.m., RoobieQ (Rob and Jennifer Scherrman) will be downtown serving up some barbeque. The Bling Pig will also be open, selling beverages inside and out.

The DJs will be set up on the stage in the intersection of E. First Street and Sycamore Street, facing west.

“The whole street will be shut down,” Russ noted of the evening event.

In the past, people paid at the door at the Firemen’s Dance to help raise money for the MFD. Having a street dance, they can’t have people at every intersection charging the public. Instead, this will be a free-will donation event, with the money going toward the purchase of new equipment. Throughout the evening, the MFD will be passing boots around to collect donations.

Tickets are also still available for the MFD’s gun raffle. Tickets are $10; you do not need to be present to win; however, if the winner should be present, he/she will receive a $100 gift certificate to Terminal Lance Arms.

Sept. 14 will be a busy day for the MFD. That afternoon is the Second Annual Don McCarthy Golf Outing at the Monticello Golf Club. Proceeds go toward the Don McCarthy Scholarship Fund.

There is still time to register for the nine-hole four-person best shot tournament, with entry fees due by Sept. 6.