Approved contracts take state-mandated raises into account

Contracts for the 2024-25 school year from throughout the Monticello Community School District were approved by the Monticello School Board during its regular meeting April 22.

The agreement between the MCSD and the Monticello Education Association (MEA) takes into account state-mandated raises for teachers, which call for a minimum salary of $47,500, or $60,000 for those who have served for 12 years or more.

A group of five employees which includes two counselors, the district social worker and two nurses, were not included in the state-mandated raise, but the board voted to pay them as if they were.

“My recommendation to the group is that we also include our counselors, our nurses and our social worker in with those mandated legislative changes, which will be with our money,” Jaeger said during the meeting. “It won’t be coming from the state, but we think it’s the right thing to be able to do for our staff.”

Everyone else within the district –which amounts to 52 people – will receive a $500 raise.

Angie Kurt-Sconsa, district Transition Alliance Program specialist and special education teacher, spoke at the meeting and said she didn’t think the $500 raise for those whose raises were not mandated by the state were enough.

“As someone who works hard to be fiscally responsible, a $500 raise is actually going backward when you look at retirement and everything that goes into your paychecks,” Kurt-Sconsa said.

“I know we’ve been told there’s nothing else that can be done, but I work in two districts, and I see the creative things other districts are doing. I also am married to a teacher in another district, and there’s never nothing else we can do.

“So I just urge you to consider that.”

High school student success coordinator Todd Hospodarsky, also speaking to the board at the meeting, said: “I agree with Angie that $500 isn’t enough, but there are lots of things out of your control, and we hope to make things better in the future.”

The MEA and district are in the middle of a five-year contract that expires June 30, 2027. The contract was approved in May 2022, and did away with the traditional salary schedule.