April: Donate Life Month

Eric Briesemeister, CEO of UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) has been named chair of the Iowa Donor Network. Briesemeister has served on the Network for the past seven years.

In April 2016, JRMC invited Troy DeJoode of Ankeny to speak as part of their LiveWell public event series. In May 2010, the DeJoode family, a family of five, lost two of its cherished family members in a car accident. DeJoode lost his 5-monthold daughter and his 5-year-old. With his wife still in a coma, he had the make the difficult decision to donate his children’s organs so that other children may live.

As it turns out, DeJoode and Briesemeister are quite good friends. Their friendship goes back to their college days at Iowa State University.

“We started our families at the same time,” recalled Briesemeister of the timing in which both started having children. (Their wives each had three children.)

“We stayed in touch over the years.”

Both also serve on the Iowa Donor Network Board of Directors, DeJoode as a lay representative of a donor family.

“For me, this was a tribute to a friend and his children and the loss they had,” shared Briesemeister of his intentions to serve on the board in the first place. “It’s a small way to let him know how much I care about him and his family, and to do some good work that’s meaningful.”

Briesemeister reflected on the tough decision DeJoode had to make on his own when it came to donating his children’s organs.

“To see what he went through and the fact he was able to donate their organs and tissue serves as some sort of solace and provides some meaning,” he said.

Briesemeister said his role with JRMC encourages leadership activities and volunteerism within the community.

“I want to spend time helping to improve the community in which I live and work in,” he said.

With Briesemeister taking time to head the Donor Network meetings, he praised his employees for their support of his initiatives.

“I’m at the point in my career where things are manageable and I can be more effective and still donate my time to other organizations.”

Several months into his role as chair, Briesemeister admitted he had big shoes to fill with Dr. David Thomas with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics stepping down.

Since taking the lead, Briesemeister traveled to the University of Illinois with Donor Network representatives to see what additional opportunities might be instore concerning the donation of organs.

“As a representative of UnityPoint, I thought I could also make an impact,” he said.

That leadership role also lends itself nicely to leading the Network board of directors.

“It’s a really good organization,” praised Briesemeister. “I’m always interested in learning more and being more involved.”

As chair, Briesemeister stays informed and engaged.

“Even though I’m in healthcare and I think I know a lot, I find details in every part of healthcare where there is a learning curve,” admitted Briesemeister. “Most boards, you need four to five years to get to the point where you’re asking really good questions and you can help the organization from a governing standpoint.

“It takes time to learn and be engaged and add some sort of value,” added Briesemeister.

Briesemeister not only leads the BOD, but he serves on subcommittees, too, including financial and medical advisory. The executive committee evaluates the Network CEO, determines compensation, and helps to set the CEOs goals.

Briesemeister said some people can donate money to make an impact; he gives of his time.

“It’s a selfless thing I can do,” he said. “The Network gives people more time (in their lives) and the chance at a better, healthier life. Patients can have more time with their loved ones.”

Briesemeister said those working for the Donor Network have the extremely difficult task for meeting with family members after the loss of a loved one and trying to have that tough conversation about organ/tissue donation.

“It’s a personal decision to make that gift,” he said. “It’s a delicate situation and those are tricky conversations to have. Not just anyone can do that task.”

Briesemeister said there is a common misconception that after a certain age, you cannot donate anymore.

“You’re never too old to donate.”

A 90-year-old’s organ could save the life of a 7-year-old, for example.

Aside from noting one’s organ-donation decision on his/her driver’s license, Briesemeister also urges people to have the conversation with their loved ones, letting them know of your wishes.

“Let them know how important it is to you to give the gift of life,” he said.

Right now, there are almost 600 individuals waiting for an organ donation.

For more information about the Iowa Donor Network, visit www.iowadonornetwork.org.