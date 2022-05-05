April: Donate Life Month

On Aug. 12, 2021, Andrea Hunter of Wyoming donated one of her kidneys to Lisa Cantwell, also of Wyoming.

Fourteen years prior, Hunter, who is the Patient Access lead at Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, heard of Cantwell receiving a liver transplant from a family friend.

“Being from the same community, I remember hearing about it and was touched very deeply by the story,” recalled Hunter. “I remember thinking what an amazing gift that was.”

Hunter said she was happy to help Cantwell this time around.

Cantwell’s husband, Greg, started a Facebook page to help raise awareness about the fact that his wife was in need of a kidney transplant.

“I knew who Lisa was in high school, but we went to different schools,” Hunter said of attending Olin and Cantwell going to Midland. “We were never friends in school but I always knew who she was. She’s a sweet, kind person who everyone loved.”

Once Hunter saw the Facebook post, she immediately decided to sign up to inquire about becoming an organ donor. She really didn’t think twice about it.

“I knew immediately that I was going to sign up, and I did it the next morning.”

Hunter said it was a simple decision.

“I had two (kidneys) and she needed one and she could have it,” she said.

Hunter’s family was also very supportive of her selfless decision.

In February 2021, she went through the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to get tested.

“Due to high volumes of people being tested, I did not start my blood and urine tests until April,” she said.

Luckily, that work was able to be done locally at JRMC.

In May, Hunter was contacted by the UIHC, requesting she come to Iowa City for further tests. In June, she underwent a series of tests: CT scan, EKG, met with a surgeon, met with a nephrologist, met with a psychologist, as well as a living donor advocate.

“They do extensive tests not only to make sure the organ is a healthy match, but also that I, as a donor, was completely healthy and would be safe to donate,” explained Hunter.

After all of the tests, a few weeks later, Hunter was cleared to donate her kidney to Cantwell.

While Cantwell recovered fine from the surgery, Hunter admitted her recovery wasn’t quite as smooth-sailing.

“It was a little rough in the beginning,” she said. “Apparently I am not as tough as I thought I was.”

The constant fatigue was challenging for her.

“My body was trying to figure out what the heck had just happened.”

JRMC offered Hunter four weeks of paid leave following her surgery due to the fact that she was a living organ donor.

“I would have still donated either way, but it for sure helped being able to take off the time I needed to recover,” she said. “It means a lot to me to get to work for an organization that understand the importance of organ donation.”

Hunter was actually off for five and a half weeks to fully recover before returning to work.

“It was all worth it and I would absolutely do it again if I had another spare to share.”

While this experience didn’t change Hunter’s views on being a living donor, she feels it did change her overall.

“I am not the same person I was a year ago. I look at things differently.”

Hunter encourages others to consider being a living organ donor. She also urges people to donate blood if and when they can.

“You, too, can help save someone’s life!”