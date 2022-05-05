April: Donate Life Month

Before the age of 30, Jennifer Bowling of Cedar Rapids, realized she was in need of a kidney transplant.

At the age of 23, she moved from Maquoketa to California to attend fashion school. With the excitement and anxiety of the big move, Bowling started experiencing kidney stones two weeks prior.

“But I still went out there,” she said of her goal.

Once living in California, Bowling was a frequent visitor at the hospital. For three and a half years she was on an antibiotic therapy due to the pain and issues.

Bowling is also a Type 1 diabetic.

“This causes a lot of health issues,” she said.

When Bowling graduated from college in California, she returned to Iowa with even more health issues and an infection.

“I had Stage 2 kidney disease,” she shared. “My kidney stones were causing a continuous infection.”

In May 2018, she saw a nephrologist. Things were so bad, Bowling had to have tubes inserted into her back to help kill the infection in her body. She was also placed in the Support Care Unit for three weeks at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

“My kidneys were failing and I were recovering,” she said.

A month later, Bowling was put on dialysis and her name was put on the kidney transplant list. She underwent dialysis for six months, both in the hospital and at home.

As she went through dialysis, Bowling also learned her pancreas were failing.

“I wasn’t producing anymore insulin,” she said.

So, Bowling was in need of a transplant sooner rather than later.

After just 12 days, she received word that she would, in fact, receive both organ transplants due to a deceased donor.

“I got super lucky,” she said of only being on the list for a couple of weeks. “It was short-lived.”

On Jan. 29, 2019, Bowling had surgery in Iowa City; it lasted about three and a half hours.

Wanting to know more about her donor, she inquired through her doctor.

“I sent a letter to the family through the hospital, but the family never responded,” she said.

All Bowling is able to know is that her donor was a 28-year-old female who lived a healthy life and was an organ donor.

“That meant a lot to me because we were similar in age,” she said.

Not knowing she would be on the transplant list for such a short period of time, Bowling did reach out to family and friends to encourage them to get tested in case anyone might be a match.

Her recovery from the surgery wasn’t the best. She was placed on an IV therapy for a couple of weeks. She became underweight as well.

“I had trouble putting on weight, but it leveled out,” she said.

Bowling still seeks follow-ups at UIHC every year.

Being on anti-rejection medication, Bowling was surprised she didn’t get COVID early on during the pandemic. However, earlier this year, she tested positive for COVID.

“These meds make it easy to get sick,” she said of getting COVID. “I got very sick, weak. I had a cough and my blood pressure dropped.”

Bowling was admitted into the ER at the UIHC for three days and put on oxygen.

“I also lost my memory,” she said.

After a couple of weeks, she started to feel better again.

Bowling, who started working at Jones Regional Medical Center in February in Patient Access. She is also going back to school to become a nurse. Her experience requiring two transplants brought about a need to raise awareness about being an organ donor and wanting to help others.

“Knowing what I know now, my recovery, I could do so much,” she said of entering nursing.

If she could, Bowling said she would definitely be living donor for someone else.

“I encourage people to donate. I’ve been on the other side; I’m better than I was before with my health. But I still have the same dreams and goals.”

Bowling also enjoys writing and is working on a book about health, wellness, and inspiration.

“What I went through, I want to live life to the fullest.”