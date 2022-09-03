Arduser hired as Parks and Rec superintendent

There is a new face working for the Monticello Parks and Recreation Department.

Kegan Arduser was hired as the new superintendent.

Arduser is no stranger to Monticello; he grew up here and graduated with the Class of 2018.

Throughout his school years, he played baseball, basketball, bowling, and golf. In high school, he also volunteered for Parks and Rec, coaching and officiating baseball and basketball.

“He started volunteering as a freshman,” noted Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald. “He was one of the first to come in here when I got the job, introduced himself, and asked what he could do to help. That was pretty cool of him.”

Last summer, Arduser was hired as a part-time intern for Parks and Rec. He ran the “Summer of Fun” program, introducing a few new activities, and performed some park maintenance jobs, working May through mid-August when he returned to college. The rec program included activities with golf, foot golf, and disc golf.

“I spent a lot of time outside working and weed-eating the disc gold course,” Arduser recalled. “I also cleaned up Riverside Gardens and the pool area. It was nice to see everything looking good.

“It was also fun building relationships with the kids, watching them grow in the sports,” he continued. “They enjoyed it.”

Arduser attended the University of Iowa, graduating in December 2021. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in sports and recreation management. He has a minor in news and media literacy. He’s certified to be a coach and AD (athletic director).

While in college, Arduser interned at West Liberty High School, shadowing their AD. He assisted with the set-up and tear-down of events, as well as with scheduling and securing referees.

He also spent a semester gaining field experience at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. There, he helped promote their pickleball program.

As someone who always played sports as a kid and into high school, Arduser said athletics play a big role in his life. He wants to instill that same enjoyment with young kids today.

“I want people to enjoy what we have,” he said of the city parks and activities.

Arduser already has some ideas of his own he’d like to implement with Monticello Parks and Rec, such as 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for kids.

“We offered it last year, but we didn’t get as many Monticello kids,” he said.

Oswald said the two plan to work on adding some non-sports-related programs to the docket, collaborating with other departments like the Monticello Public Library.

“We want to do an outdoor adventure program,” offered Oswald. “Maybe offer outdoor educational opportunities to get kids outside.”

“I want to help grow the programs, thinking outside of the box,” added Arduser. “Find something no one else around here is doing.”

Aside from his rec role, Arduser will also assume the management position at the Aquatic Center.

“There will be a learning curve,” he said of managing the pool. He plans to seek some advice from former Parks and Rec superintendent, Shannon Poe.

While the weather may not feel like spring or summer, beginning in April, parents can start signing their kids up for swimming lessons and pool passes.

The pool is also hiring lifeguards and managers to assist in running the pool.

“The managers serve as the point person when we’re not there,” explained Oswald, “especially on nights and weekends. If we don’t have a staff, we can’t open the pool.”

Arduser said he’s excited to meet new faces in the community and kids he hasn’t interacted with yet through "Summer of Fun.”

“This is a good opportunity to get started with my career,” he said of working back in his hometown. “I always wanted to do something in sports or recreation.”

Oswald said Arduser was the best fit for the job because he’s always quite familiar with the community.

“There’s less transition because he’s been so involved; he’s able to hit the ground running,” said Oswald. “He’s been invested in this department since he was a freshman; loyalty goes a long way. He’s willing to get things done.”