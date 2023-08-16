Are you ready for some FieldTurf?

Would the Monticello community support artificial turf for Dean Nelson Field?

Variations of that question will be posed in and around Monticello in the coming months, as a fundraising group led by Greg Williams and Wes Wilson seeks to raise the estimated $900,000 needed to replace the grass surface at Dean Nelson Field with artificial turf.

Williams and Wilson spoke to the Monticello School Board during its 2¼-hour work session Aug. 9, trying the gauge the interest of the board and Superintendent Brian Jaeger.

Williams, a Monticello High School graduate who has coached within the district since 1989, said it would be a great thing for the district and community.

“I believe this upgrade to our facility would bring new people to our school and community, and would show others the pride that we have at Monticello High School,” he said.

“I believe the turf football field would be touched by almost every student, (including) youth programs, high school and middle school sports, physical education, and the band.”

Williams said that through his family, and another source, $300,000 has already been pledged toward the project.

The expected lifespan of an artificial surface is 12-15 years.

Jaeger made it clear that the closer the fundraising group can get to the $900,000 goal without funding help from the district, the better.

“To be able to use dollars from the school district will be difficult, with all these other (projects) out in front of us, especially an elementary school,” Jaeger said.

“I can’t speak for everybody here, but I would say you probably have to get real close to that finish line of the full amount to be able to justify that in the eyes of our community, from a board spending perspective.”

Also on hand at the meeting was Matt Thede, associate principal and athletic administrator at Mount Vernon High School, where a new stadium with artificial turf is nearing completion. Thede offered his input into the process his school district went through to get that project approved.

He told the story of an initial drive in Mount Vernon to get new bleachers built, which was not the school’s idea.

“You don’t want the tail wagging the dog,” Thede said. “From a board and a school district perspective, you want the arrows pointing in the same direction.”

While safety questions used to be more commonplace in the early days of artificial turf, Williams and Wilson, the MHS varsity football coach, said the technology has dramatically improved.

“The University of Iowa has had FieldTurf for 20 years,” Williams said. “If their athletes were getting hurt, it would be gone tomorrow.”

Other Eastern Iowa high schools have artificial turf football fields, including Dyersville Beckman, Solon, Western Dubuque and Clear Creek-Amana.

FieldTurf is a compilation of fibers made from nylon, polypropylene or polyethylene, connected to a backing material with infill of tiny bits of rubber and sand. It is designed to provide a cushion upon impact.

Thede said Mount Vernon is estimating about $3,000 per year in maintenance costs for its field, which primarily involves using a machine to clean and raise the surface after it becomes compacted through use.

If a fundraising effort is successful, the matter would then be brought back to the board for approval before an artificial turf field could be installed.