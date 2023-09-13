ARPA funds approved for courthouse restroom remodel

Shive-Hattery has been working with the Jones County Courthouse (board of supervisors, sheriff, and county auditor) for some time now, since 2018, on an overall assessment report.

Initially, that report was intended to just cover the jail, sheriff’s offices, and dispatch. In early 2022, the supervisors amended their contract with Shive-Hattery to include the courthouse as a whole.

During the Sept. 5 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein shared some particulars with the board regarding proposed ARPA-funded projects. Those two projects deal with the first-floor men and women’s restrooms and the courthouse elevator.

Shive’s scope of services associated with the restrooms would cost the county $15,750, plus fees and expenses (mileage). This would include design services for ADA upgrades and the addition of a mother’s room to the women’s restroom.

“They would review past studies that we have done in 2018 and develop architectural concept floor plans and a preliminary budget,” shared Hein. “Upon approval of the concept plans and budget (by the board of supervisors), they (Shive) would prepare demolition and technical, architectural, mechanical and electrical plans and specs for competitive quotes and bidding services. So they’ll help us go out for RFPs (requests for proposals) for the actual construction portion.

“They would also help provide construction administration and be on site periodically as the construction progresses,” continued Hein. “That gets us from where we are now, through the bidding, to the construction phase.”

The cost associated with the elevator project would be $26,250 plus fees and expenses. Again, Shive would provide all of the same scope of services as with the restrooms. Their proposal would be to replace the elevator in its current location within the courthouse, not explore an exterior elevator option attached to the courthouse.

“They would evaluate the existing conditions to see if there is any viability of modifying the shaft,” Hein said.

These two options presented to the board are not all-or-nothing.

“We don’t have to go with both of these,” Hein told the board. “So if you want to just pursue one option now, you can. We don’t have to accept both. But I know that these were on our list to use ARPA funds for.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked whether it was smart to seek additional quotes for this scope of work proposed by Shive-Hattery.

“I don’t see why we don’t price it out,” he expressed. “We see the bids Derek (Snead, county engineer) gets; some are up here, some are down here. People who are hungry for work are the ones who are down here. Is there a reason we don’t check around with other places?”

Schlarmann felt the quotes from Shive “seemed like a lot” on top of what the county already paid for from the 2018 report.

Hein explained of the 2018 study, “We didn’t actually get concept drawings. They did a project estimation. This would go one step further from the study they already did. That study was very broad.”

Snead offered that sticking with one company all the way through a project like this is generally cheaper and allows the two agencies to form a working relationship. He said Shive-Hattery is already familiar with the courthouse.

“General you can get a better deal on the different phases if you stay with the same one (company),” he said. “They already have some of the work done. You would hope you could build a relationship with a company and save a little. All this as opposed to going out for bid on several aspects of one project.”

“We need to move forward,” urged Supervisor Jeff Swisher. We’ve been in a lull and I’d hate to lose (ARPA) money.”

The board approved moving forward with the first-floor restroom remodel to become ADA compliant, utilizing ARPA funds. They decided to hold off on the elevator upgrades for the time being.