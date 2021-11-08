ASP inmate pleads guilty to murder charges

Former Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate Thomas Woodard, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty on Friday, Aug. 6, to all four felony charges stemming from the death of two ASP employees on March 23, 2021.

Woodard appeared in District Court in the Jones County Courthouse in Anamosa with Judge Fae Hoover presiding. The state prosecutors were represented by Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons and Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown.

Both the prosecutors and defense reached a plea deal.

“In exchange for Mr. Woodard’s plea of guilty in all four crimes, as currently charged, the state has made arrangements that upon the sentencing, Mr. Woodard will be transferred to custody in the State of Nebraska to begin service of his incarceration with the Department of Corrections in Nebraska, not ours,” said Lyons. “Additionally, the state has made no promises as to whether or not we recommend these sentences be served consecutively or concurrently.”

Woodard pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st degree murder (counts 1 and 2), one count of 2nd degree kidnapping (count 3), and one count of attempted murder (count 4).

The 1st degree murder charges stem from the killing of ASP Correctional Officer Robert McFarland and ASP Registered Nurse Lorena Schulte.

The kidnapping charge stems from holding ASP employee Lorie Matthes against her will.

The attempted murder charge stems from injuries ASP inmate McKinley Roby suffered during the incident.

Woodard and fellow ASP inmate Michael Dutcher were both charged with all four counts following an investigation of their attempt to escape from the prison.

A sentencing date for Woodard has yet to be set. The murder charges result in life in prison without the possibility of parole. The kidnapping and attempted murder charges carry a mandatory 25-year prison term.

“That doesn’t really come into play because of the life sentences,” explained the judge.

Family and friends of the victims were present during the plea hearing.

Hoover asked Woodard a series of questions pertaining to each count to make sure both the state and defense were satisfied with the factual basis. For Count 1, Woodard admitted that he was imprisoned at the ASP on March 23, 2021. He admitted to striking McFarland in the head with a hammer, and that his death was a result of his injuries.

When asked if the state was satisfied with Woodard’s admissions, Brown said in this case, Woodard has to admit to acting with “malice of forethought,” which he provided the full, legal definition.

“I would inform the court, as it concerns Mr. McFarland, the blows to his head, there were multiple blows that were found at autopsy, at least two, to the back of his head which caused his death,” explained Brown. “More specifically, with the facts, I think the defendant can expand on those to fit that definition and the state would be satisfied.”

Hoover then asked Woodard to expand on the incident, which he admitted to striking McFarland more than once.

“Did you strike Mr. McFarland in the head with a hammer without regard for his rights or his life?” asked the judge. “Yes,” Woodard replied.

For Count 2, Woodard admitted to much of the same facts as in Count 1, except for the judge’s final question.

“Was it your intention to end her (Schulte’s) life when you struck her in the head?” asked Hoover.

After consulting with his counsel, Woodard replied, “No. My intention was to control the situation and not have the alarms raised to get help in there. I was simply trying to stop her from calling for help.”

Brown said that Woodard needed to admit to, again, acting with malice of forethought, which was premeditated.

“Lorena Schulte was struck at least twice, in the face and the head, with a hammer by this defendant directly,” said Brown. “I believe that is what he is admitting to, if the court wants to clear that up. I can think of no other reason than he was acting out of hatred or with an evil or unlawful purpose at the time he struck her with a hammer.”

Woodard admitted to striking Schulte twice with a hammer.

For Count 3, Woodard admitted to assisting Dutcher in confining Matthes. When asked if Dutcher was in possession of a dangerous weapon, Woodard replied, “That, I’m not sure of.” He said he did not witness Dutcher grab Matthes while she was in the room. The judge asked Woodard what he meant when he told Dutcher to “take care of that.” He said he wanted Matthes to remain quiet so the alarms in the prison wouldn’t go off and he and Dutcher wouldn’t get caught in their escape. He also admitted to aiding and abetting Dutcher in confining Matthes against her will.

Brown said the state was satisfied with Woodard’s admission, but further reiterated the definition of “aiding and abetting.”

“By aiding and abetting you are guilty of the offense in the same way that the person who directly committed the offense if you assist,” Hoover explained to Woodard.

She, again, asked Woodard about his use of the phrase “take care of that,” which she said was contained in the official minutes of testimony.

“That was in his (Dutcher’s) minutes of testimony. Not mine,” said Woodard.

“Would it be fair to say that you encouraged Mr. Dutcher to take care of anybody or to eliminate anybody who might raise an alarm, yell or scream, and direct attention toward what you were doing the breakroom at the prison?” Hoover asked. Woodard replied, “Yes.”

For Count 4, Woodard said Roby did enter the breakroom. He admitted to hitting Roby in the head with a hammer.

“Roby is a pedophile and a snitch. I had every intention of hitting him with that hammer. I wish I would have hit him one more time,” Woodard shared.

He expanded on his comments during questioning, saying that his intention was to kill Roby.

Woodard requested an expeditated sentencing, with a date to be announced.