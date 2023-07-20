Assessor works to finalize new Homestead Tax Credits

Jones County Assessor Sarah Benter presented the Jones County Supervisors with the 2023 applications for Homestead Tax Credits, Disabled Veterans Homestead Tax Credits, and Military Service Exemptions.

During the July 11 board meeting, the supervisors approved the tax credits with the exception of one application. As Benter explained, the applicant filled out the Homestead Tax Credit application, wanting to sign up for the new tax exemption, after the property was transferred to a family member.

Back in May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the new Homestead Tax Credit bill into law. Those 65 years or older who own property could have applied for the exemption before July 1.

The process of filling out and filing the new Homestead Credits, Benter indicated, took some time. There were also several applicants to work with. To streamline the process, she said those who were already receiving the tax credit and could verify their age, all that was required on the new form was just their date of birth. Applicants did not have to spend time filling out the entire form.

In addition, Benter worked with County Auditor Whitney Hein to use the county’s voter registration list to also help verify applicants’ age and address if they qualified for the new tax exemption.

“It’s been a lot of work,” Benter said. “It came up so quick and the deadline was so fast.”

Hein warned the board that more Homestead Tax Credit applications could still come through after applicants’ information is verified using the voter registrations, which is quite a lengthy list.

“We’re still getting information entered in,” Benter added.

In other county business:

• The board approved the Fiscal Year 2023 financial report for Heritage Agency on Aging.

Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman said in the report, Heritage also places a value on the work of volunteers, the property, and the equipment at the center.

Tallman said Heritage is giving less funds per meal to Senior Dining. As of July 1, home-delivered meals will go down to one per day. However, she did not feel it would be a huge impact on home-bound seniors.

Tallman shared that the Monticello Senior Dining site at St. Matthew Lutheran Church is going well, averaging 14/15 attendees a day. She said everyone enjoys Ginger Taylor, the new site manager.

“It is hard finding entertainment during the week,” Tallman said of bringing in people at the Monticello site.

• Supervisor Jeff Swisher noted that all emergency services in Jones County would be switching over to the P25 radios in August after the Martelle Fire Department receives their radios.

• The board approved a notice to bidders for a bid letting on Aug. 1 for a nuisance located at 23325 Washington St., Anamosa.

If the property owner fails to abate the nuisance by Aug. 15, the county will hire a contractor to clean up the property and assess the cost to the owner via property taxes.

The contractor will be tasked with demolition and removal of the structure on the property, removal of a junk vehicle, backfilling all excavation sites, grading, and re-seeding.

If the owner does not abate by the deadline, a contractor will begin the process on Aug. 16. The completion date is Nov. 15.

• Sheralyn Schultz, Land Use administrator, provided an update on the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on July 11.

Lisa Stark of Monticello submitted a re-zoning application on 150th Avenue to re-zone from Agriculture to Residential for a property split.

“The surrounding properties are already zoned residential,” Schultz said.

• The board held a public hearing to vacate a portion of Third Street in Center Junction. No objections were made.

“It’s not an active street,” said County Engineer Derek Snead.

The board approved the road vacation.

• Snead informed the board that The City of Anamosa hired Kluesner Construction to resurface a portion of S. Linn Street to Shaw Road.

"One parcel on the street is within the jurisdiction of Jones County," he said of the 200 feet. "They propose to reshape the road, do some grading, patching, and lay down 3 inches of asphalt. It's in pretty rough shape."

The county's portion of the project is estimated at about $7,150. Snead said common past practice has been to participate in joint city/county projects like this.