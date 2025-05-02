Auditor, supervisors explore levy rate options for FY 2026

At the close of the Jones County Supervisors’ regular meeting on Jan. 28, County Auditor Whitney Hein reviewed the county’s FY 2026 budget.

“I have preliminary numbers as far as ending balances,” offered Hein.

In the county’s General Basic (GB) Fund, she said they’re projected to end with about $200,000 more than what was originally projected.

“Some of that is when people do their re-estimated budgets, obviously some things change, if there’s an expenditure they know is not going to happen now or they got some more revenue, but we are going to end with more than what we originally thought there as far as unassigned (money),” she said.

With the re-estimation of the General Supplemental (GS) Fund, the county’s is going to end with about $100,000 more than what was originally estimated.

“That’s good for GS because, while we are allowed to change that levy rate to meet our needs, we don’t want to make it any harder than we have to,” noted Hein. “We’re getting to the point where we’re going to be a little pinched on that.”

For Rural Services (RS), the fund balance will end with about $5,000.

“Not really much change there,” added Hein.

Hein also brought up the Secondary Road Fund, which will have an ending balance of $4.4 million. That fluctuates based on projects and saving money for five-year road program projects.

Hein plugged the county’s FY 2025, the current fiscal year, levy rates into the FY 2026 county budget as a comparison.

“It’s a starting point and the board can make a decision after that,” she said.

Due to the state’s tax relief law, counties are subject to a growth limitation formula.

“Our growth did not exceed that 3 percent (spelled out in the formula) so we can keep our GB levy at the same rate as current year,” she said. “We can keep our RS at the same rate as current year or we can increase that up to $3.95. We’re currently at $3.08482.”

She said depending on what the board wants to do, they can add some of the Sheriff’s Department expenses to RS, simply because the Sheriff’s Department serves rural Jones County.

By 2029, per the property tax law, counties have to have their GB Fund levy down to $3.50.

“Do you want to self-limit to build that carryover up more?” she asked the board. “If we so choose to decrease our GB levy rate to get it down there on time, that would hinder us with GS.”

Right now, the GS Fund is at $4.06.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said it feels as though the state legislature is playing a game with the tax relief law in place.

“I feel that it ties the board, where the decision has been made for you with what you’re going to levy,” Hein added. “The question is do you want your expenses to equal your revenues, or do you want your expenditures to be under your revenues so our expenditures will reflect that lower levy rate, but we’re still bringing in the money?”

In her calculations, Hein said the county is projected to see a $4 million carryover in GB by the end of FY 2026. That’s about a 50 percent carryover. She said that’s higher than normal; she prefers to see a 25 percent carryover.

“My fear is will we be forced to get our carryover lower,” continued Hein. “Right now, I feel good about having that $4 million carryover. The way it sounds this year with some potential legislation that property tax may be going away.

“Last year at this time I was saying we needed to build our carryover and now I’m thinking well maybe we just try to sustain our carryover and let our expenditures equal our revenues.”

There are two decisions before the board:

• Budget for $3.50 in RS, providing an extra $400,000

• Or budget for $3.95 in RS, providing an extra $900,000

The current rate $3.08.

“I’m going to probably have to move some stuff out of GS into GB to keep that GS rate the same,” Hein said. “One avenue to do that would be eliminate that Secondary Roads transfer ($225,000).”

Swisher said sheriff’s deputies serve rural Jones County, and feels their wages and benefits should come out of the RS Fund. Right now, just two deputies are in RS.

“That doesn’t make sense,” he said. “It’s putting it on everybody else. If the rural deputies are covering the rural residents, they should be getting a rural tax for it.”

In further said the squad cars the deputies drive should also be coming out of RS.

“We can have a plan of making that switch to start migrating equipment over and maybe next year you’re taking a look at more staff,” suggested Hein.

Supervisors Joe Oswald and John Schlarmann said deputies also assist the city police departments, too.

“What they do for rural is going to outweigh what they do for the cities. They cities help out the county, too,” Swisher said.

“RS is more limited because it’s for rural services,” Hein reminded the board. “If you think about GS, all of our property, liability, workers comp, health insurance can come out of that. You can’t justify that all out of RS. Election stuff comes out GS. That can’t come out of RS because that serves everybody. The only way to alleviate the GS is if you took deputies out of GB, their salaries, put them into RS, then you start paying their benefits out of RS.

“When this legislation went into play there was a lot of talk and maybe support from rural people saying this will help lower our taxes,” continued Hein. “Actually, in Jones County, it could do the opposite for rural people because of our position of where we were at with our levy. That’s what we’re seeing right now. Rural people could go up and the city will stay about the same rates.”

In terms of salary increases for county employees, right now 5 percent has been proposed.

For the remainder of the budget season, Hein said the board has the whole month of February to finetune the budget and continue discussions on funding. They have until March 4 to set the proposed tax levy rate for the mass mailing that has to be mailed by March 20. There are two public hearings that have to also take place, one in late-March/early-April and the other at the end of April. Hein said to submit the county’s budget to the Department of Management by March 5.