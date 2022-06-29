Auditorium upgrades approved

The Monticello High School Auditorium is about to receive significant audio and video upgrades.

The Monticello School Board approved the bid of Lifeline Audio/Video, out of Platteville, Wis., to make the improvements in the auditorium, which has largely been using the same equipment throughout its 24 years of existence.

Lifeline’s bid was for $68,750, which Superintendent Brian Jaeger said would come out of the district’s SAVE account. But the board approved adding four wireless microphones to the bid, allowing for 16 instead of 12, which will add approximately 3,500 to the cost.

Monticello High School librarian, technology coach and speech coach Kim Carlson said a committee formed to pursue the upgrades determined that Lifeline offered the best of three bids received, largely because it was the most user-friendly.

The auditorium will receive the aforementioned wireless microphones, a new sound board, microphones above the audience for recording, a sound cabinet upgrade, a projector with a new screen, and storage for wireless microphone receivers.

It was not determined when installation would begin.

Also at the meeting, the board approved the first reading of a proposal to name the high school Spanish classroom, room 312, in honor of late teacher Mike Meshak.

The proposal was submitted by Mary Jane Maher, president of the Monticello Education Association.

“Mike Meshak made the Monticello (Community) School District a better place,” Maher wrote in a letter to the board. “He was an integral member of the (MCSD) community and exemplified integrity. He continually went out of his way to meet the needs of his students and build relationships with colleagues.”

The district has a policy in place that assigns a cost for naming rights ranging from $10,000 for classrooms and other rooms, up to $1 million for the high school building.

In her letter, however, Maher requested that the district allow naming the classroom in Meshak’s honor while waiving the $10,000 fee.

After the board’s approval Monday, it will come back for a second and final reading at the July 18 board meeting.

Meshak passed away May 18.

Finally, the board approved a proposal from Jaeger to provide hiring bonuses, with the amount to be determined on a case-by-case basis; and recruiting bonuses of $1,000, in an attempt to fill open positions within the district.

“We are getting late in the hiring season, and we still have several certified spots to fill for the 2022-23 school year,” Jaeger wrote in a statement to the board. “I would like the latitude to use hiring bonuses moving forward to help attract candidates to our certified positions for this hiring season and in future years as the teacher shortage continues.”

The amount of the bonus – to be determined on a case-by-case basis – would be separate from the contract.

In addition, Jaeger proposed a recruiting bonus of $1,000 if a school employee recruits a certified staff member for a position in the district, subject to verification by the superintendent.

Under the proposal, no recruiting bonus would be offered to the employee in charge of hiring for a specific position, nor to the superintendent. All other staff members would be eligible.

In other board business:

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items, as follows:

Resignation – Jamie Fuhrmeister as middle school football coach.

Appointments – Andrea Bone as eighth-grade math teacher and assistant volleyball coach, Riley Melchert as special education teacher in the middle school, Emily Marjoua as high school art teacher and high school yearbook sponsor, Daniel Pike as high school assistant football coach, and Grant Hospodarsky as district-wide summer custodian.

Transfer – Kathy Larson from middle school counselor to high school counselor.

Amendments – Tammy Helgens, Panther Academy director; and Brittney Boysen, from Panther academy associate to Panther academy supervisor.

• The board approved an additional cost of $3,500 for an already-ordered 65-passenger school bus from School Bus Sales Co. The company said in a letter that it is only passing down an additional charge that was assigned to it by the manufacturer, Blue Bird Body Company.

Board member John Schlarmann said: “I’ll go with this (increase), but the next one I’m not going with.”

• The board approved a Return to Learn plan for the 2022-23 school year, as required by state law.

• The board approved the list of elementary, middle school and high school field trips and fundraisers.

• The board approved the first reading of four board policies in the 500 Series, as well as the deletion of a Search and Seizure Documentation Administrator’s Form and Guide, policy 503.11E1.

• The board approved the 2022-23 staff handbooks.