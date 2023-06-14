Auger brings Japanese specialty to massage therapy

Kelli Auger, LMT, owner of Bodyoasis Therapeutic Massage in Monticello, has been in business for 15 years now. Massage therapists have to put in so many hours of continuing education. Recently, Auger decided to go after a unique specialty…

“I am really excited to be the first massage therapist in Jones County to offer ashiatsu to their clients,” offered Auger.

Describing her massage technique as “therapeutic driven,” Auger said she enjoys helping clients “suffering from chronic pain” overcome that pain or headache when nothing else has worked.

“That’s the best feeling,” she said.

While she loves those clients who seek a massage for pure relaxation, Auger also wants people to feel better when they leave.

At the end of June, Bodyoasis will be able to offer ashiatsu massages (“ashi” for short), a specialty technique Auger has been exploring for some time.

In 2008, she experienced her first ashiatsu massage and found herself going back repeatedly.

Ashi not only benefits her clients, but Auger as well.

If you offer massage therapy for as long as Auger, it tends to take its toll on her arms, fingers, hands, and wrists.

“I knew if I was going to keep doing massages long-term,” she said, “I needed to find something that would help me. After experiencing ashi for myself, I knew this was it.”

Ashi allows the therapist to use his/her feet versus their hands while giving a massage.

As Auger explains, ashiatsu some from the Japanese language meaning foot (ashi) and pressure (atsu).

“Ashiatsu barefoot massage is a technique in which the therapist delivers deep, broad consistent pressure while utilizing the feet and body weight.”

Auger has a set of parallel bars suspended above her massage table, installed just below the ceiling. The bars allow her to balance while giving an ashi massage, providing support and safety for both her and her client.

Many may not realize that the foot contains more nerve endings than the hand. That said, Auger can feel more from the bottoms of her feet than she can with her hands.

“The gravity (from the parallel bars) enables us to deliver up to three times deeper pressure than with traditional hands-on treatment,” she explained. “I have found over the years that there’s just some clients who I am not able to give enough pressure to with my hands.”

And despite what one may think, ashi is also quite relaxing.

“You honestly can’t tell a lot of difference,” she said of feet versus hands.

During her ashiatsu training, Auger asked her aunt if she wouldn’t mind being practiced on; however, she did not tell her aunt what type of massage she was getting. After a 60-minute ashiatsu massage, her aunt was blown away that she could not tell the difference between Auger using her hands or feet.

Auger sanitizes her feet before every session.

“This specialty allows me to increase the number of massages I am able to do. This is a physically demanding job.”

Ashi can be applied to just the back, as well as a full-body massage (obviously expect the face).

“The pressure can be adjusted just like with a hands-on massage.”

Auger has been working at Back Home Chiropractic since September 2021. While she’s been exploring ashiatsu, she’s never been able to offer it any place else she’s worked in town due to the need for parallel bars.

Auger got into massage therapy in the first place due to the interest in helping others.

“I’ve always been a very empathetic person,” she shared. “In my 30s, I was ready for a career change. Massage has allowed me to help others and it brings me joy when I can help alleviate someone who’s been in pain, or just being able to help them relax and destress.”

Bodyoasis is located at 218 W. First St., Suite C in downtown Monticello. You can schedule an appointment by visiting bodyoasismonticello.com or through her Facebook page.