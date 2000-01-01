Author visit



Fordham sold many copies of books while visiting the Monticello library. She also autographed copies of her books for fans.



Alanna Lawrence, Jill Brokaw, Marilyn Loan, and Deb Hein read a passage from Fordham’s newest book, “Beyond Ivy Walls.” The book not only takes place in Monticello, but features the Hoag Feather Duster Factory.



On Saturday, Aug. 17, author Rachel Fordham visited with many fans at the Monticello Public Library. She’s written and published seven books, four of which take place in Iowa. (Photos by Kim Brooks)