Aviation Heritage Foundation honors Vietnam-era veterans, aircraft

"Everywhere you go, you hear stories. That's what make it worth it."

One of the best kept secrets at the Monticello Regional Airport is the presence of the Aviation Heritage Foundation and their three (soon to be four) military aircraft.

Jim Rohlf of Tipton started the non-profit Foundation about five years ago, after having the aircraft hangar built 10 years ago.

"I had warbirds here already," Rohlf said of his three war planes. "And there's another aircraft in the process for next summer, an iconic aircraft from the Vietnam era."

Rohlf wanted to pay homage and honor the men he personally knows who served this country in Vietnam and also The Secret War in Southeast Asia. That was the basis of the Aviation Heritage Foundation.

"I started it after meeting these people, veterans, and I wanted to share it with them," Rohlf said of the aircraft. "I hope this helps those folks want to share their stories."

Vietnam veterans, compared to veterans who served in other wars and combats, were not treated well upon their return home.

"They were shunned and treated poorly," noted Rohlf. "Society made some terrible mistakes."

Rohlf, himself, signed up for the draft in 1973.

"People older than me got drafted."

He said there are still lots of Vietnam-era veterans around, and he wants to offer them an opportunity to see the warbirds before "we start to lose them."

"Any time I take a plane somewhere," shared Rohlf, "I hear stories like 'I was the guy who maintained that plane' or 'I loaded the bombs.' This makes it all worthwhile."

The three warbirds on display inside the Foundation hangar are the North American Aviation T-28 Trojan, the Douglas AD-4N Skyraider, and the Cessna 0-1 Birddog.

The T-28 was Rohlf's first warbird.

"It was rebuilt to carry bombs," he said.

Rohlf felt the importance of highlighting The Secret War in Southeast Asia, which took place in Laos in the 1960s and early '70s. In fact, the Douglas, nicknamed "Naked Fanny," flew in combat air searches and rescues in Laos.

According to the Foundation's website (www.warbirdsflyhere.com), "the Foundation's focus is on preserving it’s aircraft in flying condition, demonstrating these aircraft at airshows, special events, and promoting interest in historic military aircraft."

Not only does Rohlf display the planes, but flies them to special events, flyovers, and airshows all over the Midwest. On one occasion, while at an airport breakfast in Dubuque, Rohlf saw a woman crying while taking in the sight of the T-28 Trojan.

"Her dad flew that plane and had since passed away," shared Rohlf.

While in Minneapolis at an airshow, Rohlf talked to veterans who flew his warbirds in South Vietnam. One was a pilot for the South Vietnam Air Force. He was captured and imprisoned for three years by the Communist Forces, before he escaped to Thailand.

"Through our aircraft, exhibits, and facilities, we hope to instill in all ages the desire to learn more about the critical role our aircraft played in the history of military aviation," notes the Foundation's website.

The Foundation welcomes groups of people of all ages, veterans, Legions, school classes, to come and take in the sights of the warbirds. In addition, he shares the history of the aircraft, as well as the history of the Vietnam War and Secret War in Loas.

The Foundation was formed:

• To educate about the U.S.'s involvement in various conflicts, and the contributions made by pilots and the operation of the aircraft

• To promote a general enthusiasm and interest in flight and space travel

• To educate and inspire people of all ages about aviation endeavors of the past, present, and future

• To preserve history and contribute to the overall education of the public

"I just want to tell the story and I hope it continues on," Rohlf said of the Vietnam era conflicts. "I read every book about the War and track down everybody who knows something about it."

Aside from himself and his family, Rohlf also gives props to Jared Lasley of Monticello for his interest and involvement with the Foundation and airport.

"He's very helpful," praised Rohlf.

As for why the Foundation is based out of the Monticello airport, Rohlf had nothing but positive comments to share about the operation and facility. He also paid respect to former airport manager and owner of Monticello Aviation, Paul Elmegreen.

"It's a great airport. This is something that makes an airport better, but doesn't cost them any money."

Rohlf also serves on the Monticello Airport Board.

To inquire about the Aviation Heritage Foundation, contact Rohfl at skyraidershows@gmail.com, 563-886-7073, or 563-357-0144.

“The stories these veterans share could fill the newspaper for the next 12 months,” said Rohlf.

The Aviation Heritage Foundation would like to extend a thank-you to all former and current service members for their service to this country.