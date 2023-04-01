AWF introduces app-based dog training

Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter in Monticello announced an exciting opportunity for dog owners and those who adopt a dog through AWF.

AWF Manager Kate Williams heard about the dog-training app through an online forum she belongs to.

“Other shelters and rescue places share information, and I zoom in once a month,” she said.

GoodPup is an online 24/7 one-on-one training tool for dog owners that can be done at the owner’s convenience.

“It can be hard to get into a trainer,” William said.

Stone Hollow in Cascade, owned by Tory Topping, is the only local training facility AWF recommends.

“The biggest hurdles to going to a dog trainer are time, money, and access,” noted Williams.

Once she heard about GoodPup, Williams started researching the business and had several phone conversations with a local representative in the area.

AWF is just the third shelter in the State of Iowa to partner with GoodPup.

The app helps transition a dog from a shelter to their new, forever home.

“You want to teach (your dog) good behavior so they feel secure,” urged Williams. “We need responsible pet owners.”

She said many times when someone adopts a dog, the dog’s triggers are unknown in terms of what might set him/her off for whatever reason.

“All dogs need positive reinforcement,” Williams added.

In fact, she shared statistics from the St. Louis Humane Society… Thirty percent of new dog owners who do not pursue any training methods return that dog to the shelter. Once training is implemented, that drops to 13 percent.

“It’s also about reducing the returns on adoptions,” Williams said.

By using the GoodPup AWF partnership link (https://links.goodpup.com/shelter/AWFIA), an adopter will receive one week of training free of cost. From there, adopters also get a 10 percent lifetime discount on training.

“That comes to less than $30 a week,” Williams said of the affordable cost.

There is no yearly cost; adopters pay for the training on a weekly basis.

“You don’t have to sign up for a certain period of time. You can take breaks throughout the training and still come back and access it where you left off,” explained Williams.

The easy access allows owners to do the training at home from their phone, computer, or tablet.

“You do it at your own convenience,” urged Williams.

DoodPup not only walks the owner through various training techniques, but gives the owner and the dog homework to complete.

Williams said the training is individually based, meaning the owner tells GoodPup what they want their dog to work on, such as basic commands, not jumping on furniture, etc.

“They have over 200 certified dog trainers, and some even have vet tech experience,” Williams said. Though she noted that GoodPup does not give out veterinarian advice.

GoodPup is not just for those who adopt a dog via AWF; Williams urges all dog owners in the community to take advantage of the service and benefits.

Speaking of benefits, AWF receives a $40 donation from GoodPup every time someone signs up through the AWF link. Generous donors can also sponsor so many weeks of free training for owners through scholarships with the app.

Any time a dog is adopted from AWF, they put together a “welcome home” packet that includes treats, a blanket, and resources within the community. Williams said now they’ll start to promote GoodPup as well.