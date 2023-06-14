AWF invites all to dog park grand opening

Dogs and humans alike need to add Saturday, June 17, to their calendars.

That morning, Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter is hosting the grant opening of their entire dog park, located near the shelter.

In September 2021, AWF opened its Duane Ockenfels Memorial Dog Park. This memorial donation assisted in the opening of the smaller area of the dog park.

Now, the entire dog park is ready for dogs of all shapes and sizes to enjoy!

“We want more people to know it’s here,” said Shelter Manager Kate Williams of the dog park.

Following the memorial donation by the Ockenfels family in memory of their son, Williams shared that an anonymous donor gave $50,000 to AWF to establish a larger dog park area.

“We would not have been able to get the amount of fencing we needed without that help,” she said of the generous donation.

The grand opening will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Event activities will include:

• Low-cost vaccinations for both dogs and cats provided by the Monticello Veterinarian Clinic

• Low-cost microchip clinic provided by AWF

• A food truck provided by Come ‘N Get It, serving breakfast and lunch options

• Free goodie bags filled with dog treats, toys, and helpful information

• A training clinic provided by Stone Hollow

• And more!

“This will be our only low-cost microchip clinic this year,” said Williams.

There are some ground rules associated with the dog park opening…

• This is the only time dogs must be on a leash while using the dog park.

“With lots of dogs and people walking around, we ask that you have your dog on a leash,” urged Williams.

• Clean up after your dog. AWF provides bags and a dumpster near the dog park.

• Be responsible. Owners must be in the park at all times with their dog.

• If your dog is reactive and unaltered, you’re asked to use the park when no other dogs are in the park. If your dog is in heat, you’re asked to leave it at home.

“You are responsible for your own animal,” Williams said.

• Your dog must be vaccinated.

With two different areas of the dog park, AWF recommends that small dogs stick to the smaller fenced-in area, and larger dogs can enjoy the bigger space provided.

“It all depends on the dog’s comfort level with others,” Williams offered. “There are no restrictions.”

AWF still has a few features they’d like to see added to the dog park, including a water fountain for the dogs, some obstacle course elements, and some benches.

AWF is working with Melissa Wolken of Monticello who’s been assisting in writing grants for some of these added amenities, as well as to meet the general needs of the shelter.

“The dog park is free to use, but we do need volunteers to mow it,” said Williams. “That’s on going.”

AWF was also gifted an old fire hydrant by the City of Monticello to add to the dog park, for obvious reasons.

Donations and grants alike all help keep AWF in operation.

With the great weather recently, Williams said the dog park has seen many regulars getting great use out of it thus far.

“We’re ideally situated with the highway here,” she said, noting that people traveling with a dog might want to know of a dog park right off the highway. “If their dog needs a break…”

The dog park is also open to everyone, not just those from Monticello or Jones County.

“There is nothing else like this in Jones County,” said Williams. “A dog park provides enrichment and exercise for pets, which is part of their care. It makes them happy to be able to run around.”

AWF’s main focus is animal/pet care.

AWF Shelter and dog park are located at 22407 Business Highway 151, Monticello. The shelter’s summer hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6:30 p.m. The dog park is open year-round, sun-up until sun-down.