AWF, Jones Co. Sheriff partnership up in the air

A long-standing partnership between Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is on the rocks. Both sides are hoping to mend that relationship following a December social media post by AWF, deemed “controversial,” but “sensible.”

The Dec. 14, 2024, post by AWF, though lengthy, stated that they “are TIRED of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and city police departments, paying no heed to reports for animal welfare concerns. One welfare check after another, the animals reported are not being rescued, or even seen. Their care, conditions, and the like are being affirmed as ‘acceptable’ in OUR county, by both our sheriff, deputies, and departments.

“We are OUTRAGED by the amount of animals that end up in our care in conditions NO ONE should condone, RIGHT after being ‘inspected’ by OUR law enforcement agencies. It is negligence as an officer, and most importantly, it’s disgraceful.”

The post urged people to contact Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver and the Jones County Supervisors with their concerns for the matter.

Graver chose not to respond to the social media post. A couple of weeks ago, AWF Manager Makenna Travis spoke with a reporter from KCRG-TV9. That prompted Graver to speak out to defend his department and deputies.

“I have been with the organization since its inception (The shelter was built in 2016.),” he said. “I recognized the asset they were for our community. Therefore, from the very beginning, we've had a contract with them. We've had a contract with them every year.

“Our deputies saw the original post and that's how I got notified. They're the ones out on the streets who are working. They live here; they care about their community.

So you're (AWF) really attacking them (the deputies),” Graver continued. “I find it very unfortunate that the opinion of one is being posted under the AWF Facebook page. It hides the author. So then the perception of the public is this that AWF against law enforcement, when we know this is actually one particular person. What I hope is that the board's common sense can prevail. I can't force them to be a partner. If they are not willing to be a partner then we're going to withdraw whatever support that we have.”

Travis said she had full support of the AWF Board of Directors when she made the original post. Following the KCRG report, AWF, again, shared another Facebook post. Again, they prompted action from the Sheriff’s Office: “Our only question is to Sheriff Graver, and that is – exactly what conditions must animals be found in to be ‘in danger?’”

Jones County does not have a code that spells out the duties of local law enforcement when it comes to the care of animals; they follow the state code.

“Law enforcement today is one of the most documented professions in the U.S., for good reason,” Graver said. “On these animal abuse investigations, it's easy for us to go back and review all of that stuff. The body cam gives a very accurate depiction of what the officers’ observations are.”

When the county receives a call about an animal, whether a dog, cat, or livestock, it starts out as a welfare check to conduct an investigation and seek information. Graver said, initially, they have limited information to work off of.

“A lot of times they're third party,” he said of the calls. “We call that reasonable suspicion. We literally need to go out and start an investigation to see if there are any facts that support the call.”

The U.S. Constitution’s 4th Amendment “protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures.” Graver said this includes law enforcement.

While some animal owners might refer to their dog or cat as a “pet,” the reality is, that pet is property.

“Sometime you run into people who know what their rights are; they don't want law enforcement walking through their house,” Graver said. “We have reasonable suspicion, but we can't get a search warrant off of reasonable suspicion. A search warrant, by constitution, requires probable cause. That requires a totality of facts. It's not third party; it's not what we hear.

“The 4th Amendment essentially says a warrantless search is, under most circumstances, considered unconstitutional,” continued Graver. “So that threshold for law enforcement is very, very high for a reason. If law enforcement seizes your property and we violate your constitutional right, we face federal prosecution, federal fines, and we also face personal liability. We can't get it wrong. I'm not violating a member of my community's constitutional rights off of emotion. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Unfortunately, animals are considered property and are protected.”

Travis said AWF received reports about the condition of a home and the condition of the animals in that home.

“We found out there were welfare inspections done on these dogs prior and nothing was done about it,” she said.

In another instance, AWF took in a dog by the name of “Polly.” Travis said the dog was in poor condition, what she deemed as “emaciated.”

“We were super upset that nothing was done about it,” she said. “He had bed sores from being confined to such a small space. I feel like more could have been done; more should have been done.”

Graver said state law spells out what law enforcement can look for when making these types of assessments.

“It's super clear, what someone is supposed to provide are very basic needs: Access to food, access to water, access to proper shelter,” he said. “It does get into a shelter as being a garage, house, kennel, etc. It talks about bedding to protect the animal. The other thing is vet care, if the animal is showing signs of being unhealthy. There are three pieces to this: The animal itself. That's when we look at and assess the condition of the animal. You look at the environment, that it has food, water, etc. The last piece is the caretaker. Who is the caretaker? Are they capable of taking care of the animal? Their (AWF) expectations are likely different than ours, but we know what the law says.”

“We just want them to uphold what the state code says,” Travis urged. “They're legally able to rescue threatened animals or deemed threatened. ‘Upon a petition brought by a local authority, a court in the county where an animal is maintained by…if the animal has been rescued, the court may order the animal be placed under the county of local authority…’

“Basically an officer rescues an animal without a search warrant, they just have to place a court order, they have to go into court and explain their side, have it on record about the neglect or the abuse the animal has been under,” Travis continued. “Based on the situation at hand…not every call should be an immediate rescue. There should be more of an objective basis for when deputies can rescue these animals. I think a lot of it is subjective and I don't think it should be.”

“The Code of Iowa is very clear on what conditions,” said Graver. “We don't make assessments or judgements off of emotion. That is very difficult to do. Emotion doesn't play a part in this as law enforcement. We have to look at the facts of the case, we have to look at the code we have in hand, apply that and see how it comes out. If there is probable cause that they have violated what the code requires, then we file a charge and conduct search warrants.”

Travis said since taking on the director job with AWF in July 2023, they’ve seen an increase in dogs and cats coming to the shelter from poor living conditions, having either been abused or neglected.

“Usually their body condition is poor,” offered Travis. “Being so thin you can see every bone. Fleas if they were an indoor animal; if they were an outdoor animal, it's to be expected. Sometimes they come in with lesions, things like that, bed sores just from being contained way too much.”

AWF would also like to see an increase in the fees they receive from the Sheriff’s Office for a week of boarding, $120 for seven days. Graver said those fees were originally set by AWF via their contract.

“The fees need to be revisited. Right now, they're not covering our costs,” Travis shared. “I would like to definitely increase it to help with vet fees, but the county has a budget.”

So where does this partnership sit today?

“A partnership is a group of individuals or groups who often don't agree on everything, but you sit down because you have some common goal and you work through that stuff together and it makes the outcomes better, which is better for the community,” explained Graver. “If we're not going to have a partnership, then I'm going to terminate the contract, which is written in the contract, and we are no longer going to provide any funding to them.”

“We feel in a lot of ways that we are working against each other, and we don't want to have that sort of relationship,” Travis said of working with the Sheriff’s Office. “We want to feel like our concerns are met with actual concern and vice versa. It's something that we are currently working towards bettering, really trying to come together rather than apart because I think our values align. I hope that we can come together and really sort this all out.”