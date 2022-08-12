AWF sees to the care of a neglected dog

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, AWF (Animal Welfare Friends) Shelter Manager Kate Williams shared a touching story about an abandoned dog that was brought to the shelter…

On Friday night, Nov. 25, "Hero" (the name AWF gave to the dog) was seen on the side of a road in Jones County (the exact location is not being disclosed) with barely enough strength to stand. A kindhearted passerby stopped to help Hero and took him to the police department. The Monticello Police then transported Hero to the shelter. On Saturday morning, the dog began vomiting all of the water he'd been drinking, along with the remains of the garbage he ate to survive (until he was found).

Williams said Hero was about 4 or 5 years old, and likely a hound dog mix.

"It was hard to tell (his breed) with his condition," she said.

He had to be seen by the Monticello Veterinary Clinic for immediate attention for severe dehydration. An x-ray showed bone fragments in Hero's bowels and his blood sugar was through the roof.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, AWF thought for sure they'd have to say good-bye to Hero, but he began to eat and gained enough energy to go outside and wag his tail.

As of Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, Hero remained at the vet clinic, as it was noted he had a long road to recovery.

"They were working on stabilizing him before he can go into foster care; he needs a lot of care," Williams said.

AWF has to foot the bill at the vet clinic, covering Hero's medical costs. The money comes from their general fund, which is why fundraisers are so important.

Inside this week's Shoppers' Guide, you'll find a donation envelope to help support AWF.

AWF may not be able to take every animal, but they do their best to direct pet owners so they can get help if AWF is unable to do so. Dumping pets remains a problem in many communities across Jones County as the cost-of-living rises. That's why AWF encourages anyone to call the shelter as a source of help or to direct them to resources so owners can get their pets the care they need and keep them in the home. There are many resources, and AWF continues to research more.

Williams shared via the Iowa Humane Society that dumping of dogs is worse in northeast Iowa than elsewhere in the state.

"People don’t normally dump where they live," she said.

The working theory for Hero is that he was most likely dumped after his medical needs were not taken care of for an extended period of time. A generous donor provided a fund to help cover the $50 surrender fee for the shelter.

"The donor provided several hundred dollars to help people who can't afford the surrender fee," noted Williams.

This donor wants the fund used because he/she knows the alternative can be so much worse. Anyone who has tried to rehome a dog or cat knows how hard it can be and if AWF has the room, they want to help.

By mid-afternoon on Friday, Dec. 2, Williams shared the unfortunate news that the vet clinic had to put Hero down.

"Hero had no strength to keep fighting…" she said of the emotional situation.

Williams felt Hero's story still needed to be told.

"We need to draw attention to this and hope there are charges brought," urged Williams. "It's a case of proving who did it."

Williams continued that the public needs to be diligent and report animal neglect and animal abuse.

"Just as they would if it were a human," added Williams.

The timing of this incident is ironic, as Williams just spoke to high school students in Cascade about animal neglect.

In 2020, the Iowa Legislature passed a law to aid in prosecuting animal owners in cases of mistreatment. Williams said even tighter laws are needed.