AWF Shelter seeks volunteers for ‘Lunch Buddy’ program

Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter in Monticello invites the public to take part in their “Lunch Buddy” program.

Shelter Manager Kate Williams got the idea from other animal shelters throughout the country. this program is something new for AWF.

The idea is to have people stop by the shelter Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and either take one of the dogs for a walk or have some quiet time with one or more of the cats. (The shelter will be open until 6:30 p.m. during the summer months.)

“Whether you need to get your steps in over your lunch hour, or stretch your legs a bit before dinnertime, we can set you up with a joyful canine companion as your ‘Lunch Buddy’ to help you make the most of it,” offered AWF.

No appointments are needed, as there are plenty of dogs and cats to spend some much-needed time with.

“It’s important to socialize the animals and get them out as much as possible,” Williams said. “There are also health benefits to people.”

Before volunteers can walk a dog, you will have to fill out some paperwork and go through a brief training session on proper handling of a dog.

As the ground and walking path starts to thaw, though, Williams encourages walkers to wear decent footwear.

“Right now, we’re starting small and asking that our walkers remain in the dog park area,” urged Williams.

If cats are more your thing, AWF has room for volunteers to spend their lunch hour loving on one or two of the cats awaiting adoption.

“Some people are not dog people or maybe can’t take long walks,” Williams offered of the alternative. “Just sitting with a cat is known to reduce blood pressure and anxiety.”

Aside from benefitting the dogs and cats, Williams added that Lunch Buddies also allows humans to have animal contact.

“Some people can’t have a dog in their home or don’t have time for a pet,” she said. “This provides them a time to come and love on the animals.”

There is no specific timeframe in terms of how long Lunch Buddies lasts. Williams estimated a half hour would be suffice.

“You can do more time,” she offered. “We want these dogs out as much as possible; they need it. You can walk a dog multiple times a day.”

She also sees this program potentially leading to adoption.

“Love happens really quick,” she said of falling in love with one of the dogs or cats.

Lunch Buddies kicked off April 2 and the shelter already has four people signed up.

Those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult if they wish to take part in the program.

While taking part in Lunch Buddies, be sure to download the app “Woolftrax.” This app not only keeps track of your steps, but also donates money back to AWF.

To sign up as a Lunch Buddy volunteer, call the shelter at 319-975-8283 or stop in during their open hours at 22407 Business Highway 151.