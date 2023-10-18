AWF welcomes new manager

There is a new face behind the desk at Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter here in Monticello.

Makenna Travis, of Dubuque, is the new manager at the shelter, having started on July 16.

Travis grew up with pets, so she’s no stranger and quite at home working at AWF and helping to see to it that the dogs and cats find their forever homes.

Originally from Wisconsin, Travis was living and working in Iowa City before she relocated north for her new job.

“I’ve worked at a couple of shelters in Iowa City,” she shared. “I’ve been doing dog training for about a year.”

Travis saw that AWF was looking to hire a new manager and felt this was her opportunity to live closer to family in Wisconsin.

“I love it here and working with animals,” she said, “especially the homeless animals. I want to help get them to the point that they find a home.”

In fact, a couple of weeks ago, Travis adopted a 5-month-old German Shepherd, “River,” from Wisconsin.

As for her background what she brings to her role at AWF, Travis is excited to put her dog-training skills to the test.

“I’ve spent a lot of time reading about dogs, their behavior and modifications.”

She’s watched a lot of documentaries as well on the topic.

As manager, Travis said her top priority is the care of the dogs and cats that come to the shelter before they’re adopted out.

Since she started, Travis has spent some time rearranging and modifying the spaces within the actual shelter.

“I want to be able to utilize as much space as possible,” she said. “Providing a calmer, less cluttered space is less stimulating for the animals.”

She also elevated the containers of food in the kennel room and storage rooms. Travis explained with the food out of sight (and smell), it also helps with the dogs’ behavior.

“We’ve been working hard to provide a fulfilling and enriching environment here. That’s important for the animals’ behavior and energy. You don’t want to over excite them; the less stress the better.”

Part of minimizing that stress is making sure the dogs are walked every day.

Since imparting her training skills, Travis said, “Some of the highly unadoptable dogs have been adopted out.”

A three-legged cat recently came to AWF, Travis decided to utilize a single room just for that particular cat.

One of the cats seemed to be a loner, so Travis arranged to have that cat in a room with others to see how they all interacted.

“Most people don’t have just one cat. They have more than one cat,” she said of making sure the cats all get along.

Travis finds her new job quite satisfying.

“I get to send animals home and see the happiness on the (owners’) faces.”

She also has enjoyed writing the online profiles of each cat or dog that comes to the shelter, helping to match them with a potential owner.

Since she started three months ago, Travis said the shelter has been busy.

“Our lobby is full nearly every day.”

Assisting Travis is Assistant Manager Ashlynn Garrett. She’s worked at AWF for over a year now.

While most animal rescue places are full, AWF can still take some cats and dogs at the moment.

“Our numbers are low,” shared Travis of their 11 dogs and 10 cats.

The shelter has about 10 dedicated volunteers that give of their time to walk the dogs or socialize with the cats.

“They help us out so much,” praised Travis. “They’re the backbone to this place.”

AWF is open from noon to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.