Back to school



First-grader Nick Schlarmann talks with kindergartener Adler Jacobs as they wait for the bell to ring on the first day of school at Sacred Heart. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



The first day of school on Aug. 23 wasn’t just the first day for the students at Sacred Heart, but the first day for the new principal, Laura Herbers. As the bell rang, Herbers introduced herself to the students and welcomed them to the start of the 2018-19 school year. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Sacred Heart kindergartener Elizabeth Oswald looks for the letter “K” to reserve her spot in line for her first day of school. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Kindergarten student Holly Morgan receives some last-minute encouragement from her mother, Elizabeth, on the first day of school. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Waiting patiently to enter Shannon for the first day of school are kindergarten students (from left) Rielle Henderson, Kavan Kurth, Tripp Culver and Scarlett McDermott-Ray. Rielle is holding a photo of their teacher, Jolene Schlemme, helping students get in the correct line. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Harper Russell steps down from the bus on the first day of school at Shannon, Aug. 23. (Photo by Pete Temple)