Bader, supervisors seek immediate improvements to gravel roads

Jeff Bader, a resident of rural Monticello on 200th Avenue, addressed the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 31 board meeting concerning the condition of gravel roads.

Bader said he knows the supervisors have heard a lot about the gravel roads recently, and while he’s not blaming one person or one county department, “the roads in Jones County, in my opinion, have gotten worse the last 10 to 15 years.

“It seems like they’re getting considerably worse and worse,” added Bader.

In past board meetings, County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel have talked about the fact that farm equipment and machinery traveling on the gravel roads has gotten heavier. Bader said that’s a trend that’s not going to change.

“Maybe the county has to consider what it does for roads and how it does roads. If things change, you have to change with it,” he urged.

Bader said he has no answers as to improving the condition of the gravel roads.

“Something has to be done,” he said. “I don’t know where you come up with the money, but we have to fix these roads somehow, somewhere.”

Bader said not improving the roadways has consequences. A few weeks ago, his wife was riding a UTV when it rolled, causing serious injuries.

“I’m not blaming the road on 100 percent of her accident,” prefaced Bader. “But I think it was a contributing factor to it. My son found her laying in the ditch, semi-conscious with a broken right leg. Her hands over her face, just shivering and shaking from the cold and the shock. She’d been there about an hour and a half. If it had been a lot colder, things could have been a lot worse.”

Bader said it’s not just 200th Avenue that is the problem, but all gravel roads throughout Jones County.

Supervisor Joe Oswald shared that Snead has proposed a change in contract rock for this next season.

“But it’s not going to heal all in one year,” he warned.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder agreed with Bader that something needs to be done sooner rather than later.

“I’d like to see a more aggressive plan to fix the rock roads,” he said. “I know it’s going to cost money. I’d just like us to prioritize the gravel roads a little higher than they have been in the past.

“We’re going to have to find a way to do it,” continued Rohwedder. “The general public is having difficulties. We’ve all experienced it. I’d like to challenge us as a board and our county engineer to re-prioritize that as an issue. I haven’t seen it get better with the plan we’re using. I know it might push some things back on our five-year road plan; I’m OK with that.”

Snead said when it comes down to money, Secondary Roads isn’t just providing maintenance on the granular system, but the paved system, too, which carries the majority of the traffic in Jones County.

“They service by far the highest majority of any of the population of Jones County, by a drastic margin,” he said. “It gets to a point on that paved system where it deteriorates to a point where overlays and maintenance doesn’t work anymore.”

He said the cost of materials and labor is also an issue when trying to budget and prioritize road projects right now. The rise in cost is outpacing Secondary Roads’ revenue.

He did note his new plan concerning contract rock, which would hopefully improve the situation on the gravel roads.

“We’re going to try some new things with the contract rock this year. Just based on the theory of it, by creating a thicker base, by applying more rock to those roads, I think it’s going to help.”

Unfortunately, Snead said that means some gravel roads won’t receive as much rock as others.

“That’s a give and take thing,” he said.

He explained that adding more rock to a road won’t necessarily improve it, unless the road has proper drainage. And Secondary Roads can’t provide for that drainage if there is no room along the ditches to do so.

“When you have a granular system of 650 miles, and we try to pick out 15 to 20 bad spots when there’s thousands of bad spots, it does make an improvement; it’s a small improvement,” Snead noted. “It improves those locations but it’s small, isolated areas.

“It’s a very difficult situation,” added Snead. “The truth is, it’s the minority, unfortunately, of that affected population that has to bear the brunt of it.”

He acknowledged the importance of the agricultural industry on a local and global scale.

“The minority is the one that gets less services,” Snead said. “There is a small portion of the population that has to drive a substantial amount on the granular system. But, if you look overall, a very heavy percentage is within very close proximity to that paved system; that is also an important component.”

“You talk about the minority of people traveling on those roads, but the majority of our taxes are coming from the minority of the people,” Supervisor John Schlarmann said. “Farmers, people who live in rural areas, pay the majority of the taxes that come to the county. We need to take care of these folks. We need a big-time change.”

While Snead’s department has spent the last 10 years or so focusing their efforts on improving the posted bridges and structures, updating their equipment, and building better shops, all those items have now been checked off the list.

“We don’t feel that we have to make much of an effort financially in the foreseeable future. We don’t have to spend much money on those because we’ve gotten past that hurdle. Those are three very large pieces of our pie that we’re in excellent shape in currently and can transition all of that past effort into rock.”

Snead said more money and a greater effort will now be put toward the gravel roads.

“It’s not going to be an instantaneous change,” he said. “It’s a slow process, but we are going to be more aggressive at it.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said the next couple of weeks are going to see temperatures in the 30s and 40s. He asked Snead if something could be done now before the roads get any worse.

Sneads said crews have already been out the last several weeks to a month.