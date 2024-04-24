Banquet celebrates award-winners, achievements of MACC

Several awards – and a couple of key resignations – were recognized during the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) Awards Banquet Monday, April 15 at Hillside Sports Bar & Grill.

The event included a social hour with music provided by Gypsy, followed by dinner and then the awards.

Chamber members also donated centerpieces that doubled as gift baskets and were auctioned off near the end of the event by Board Vice President Allie Aschtgen.

Jared Lasley, the MACC Board President, served as master of ceremonies for the event, and among his items was recognizing the contributions of Executive Director Bobby Krum, who is stepping down April 30.

“Within his tenure here, we’ve seen membership and sponsorship increase more than any of us could have ever dreamed of,” Lasley said. “He is going to continue to assist us as we search for his successor, who we all know has some big shoes to fill.”

Lasley, who himself is stepping down from the board, said he believes the organization is “in a great position,” thanks to “renewed involvement from experienced, long-standing members collaborating alongside many new faces.

“Their enthusiasm, and the strengthened financial stability of the MACC as it continues to advocate for area businesses and promote its membership to serve their needs, is stronger than I’ve ever seen.”

MACC handed out the Community Awards to recognize those who accomplished great things in Monticello in 2023.

Lifetime Achievement – Denny Folken.

Economic Development – The Market at The Tap, Jones County Economic Development and City of Monticello.

New Construction – Austin Smith Inclusive Playground.

Renovation – Blind Pig Monticello.

Community Pride – Monticello Parks and Recreation.

Community Pride – United Church of Monticello.

Economic Development – Monticello Aviation.

Others who were recognized during the banquet included MACC board members: President, Jared Lasley; First Vice President, Allie Aschtgen; Second Vice President, Jami Schlarmann; Previous President, Chris Brokaw; board members Lisa Folken, Maureen Gronstal, Brian Wolken, Kris Barnhart, Sam Hunt, Sarah Bone, Liz Garcia.

Those recognized for ambassador leadership: President, Tom Osborne; Vice President, Tiffany Savage; Secretary, Maddy Franzenburg; Sergeant at Arms, Judy Tuetken.

Lasley also reviewed the 2023 successses of the MACC.

The year saw the 100th anniversary milestone of the MACC. With Krum’s guidance, the commemorative board game, “Monti-Opoly” was developed.

It also saw a focusing of efforts between the boards of the MACC and Monticello Main Street.

“Generally speaking, Main Street will continue to focus more directly on the wants and needs within its defined district,” Lasley said, “which has allowed MACC to expand its focus to other sectors and needs of our membership, not only within but beyond that boundary.”

Another 2023 accomplishment was the launch of the Locable platform alongside the new MACC website.

“Locable has become our essential tool for managing memberships and engaging with our community,” Lasley said. “By claiming our listing on Locable, we’re maximizing the platform’s benefits and effortlessly reaching out to our community, solidifying our presence and impact in Monticello and beyond.”

Lasley cautioned that once a business claims a Locable account, MACC can’t access it, so it is the business’ responsibility to maintain its listing.

“This had been a point of misunderstanding, so hopefully that helps clarify it,” he said.

Lasley also reminded those in attendance of the motto coined by Krum during his tenure as Executive Director:

“Keep your eye on Monticello.”