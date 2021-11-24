Basement explosion results in arrest

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7:38 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received by the Jones County Dispatch Office of a disturbance in Monticello.

The Monticello Police Department was dispatched to 606 N. Sycamore St. A female resident reported a disturbance with her husband who was threatening to blow up the residence.

A Monticello Police Officer and Jones County Deputy Sheriff arrived at the residence. The responding officers located the suspect in the basement of the residence. Officers attempted to communicate with the suspect when he ignited an explosion in the basement of the residence.

After the explosion, the suspect, 62-year-old David John Costello, was taken into custody.

A Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy, James Rickels, was transported to UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) with non-life-threatening injuries (flash burns). Rickels was released from the hospital later that night and was able to return to duty on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Costello was also transported to JRMC with non-life-threatening injuries. He is being held on a court-ordered committal.

The Monticello Fire Department additionally responded and extinguished a fire in the basement as a result of the explosion.

As a precaution, surrounding residences were evacuated for several hours. The Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit responded to assist in securing the residence. The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded and is conducting the investigation on the cause and origin of the explosion.

Assisting at the scene were the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Anamosa and Cascade Police Departments, Monticello Fire Department, Monticello Ambulance Service, the Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of the State Fire Marshal, the Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit, and the Iowa State Patrol.