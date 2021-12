The MHS boys basketball team assembled 100 hygiene kits. These will be distributed to homeless youth in Jones County and local food pantries. The boys also received Silver Service hours for their time.



On Wednesday, Nov. 23, members of the MHS boys basketball team took time out of their day to assemble hygiene kits. Amy Keltner with the Jones County Volunteer Center and Heather Weers with CPPC (Community Partnerships for Protecting Children) led the event. (Photos by Kim Brooks)